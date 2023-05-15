Rihanna, A$AP Rocky celebrate son's first birthday

1/5

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrive on the red carpet for The Met Gala celebrating the opening of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" in New York City on May 1, 2023. Rihanna and A$AP celebrated their son RZA's first birthday with a Wu-Tang-themed party. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrated their son's first birthday. Their firstborn son, RZA Athelston Mayers' name was first revealed last week. A$AP confirmed his son's name in an Instagram post a few days later, along with pictures of him, his son, and Rihanna. Rihanna is now pregnant with the couple's second child, who debuted during her Super Bowl LVII performance in February. Advertisement

The couple celebrated their son's first birthday Saturday at a party paying tribute to his namesake, RZA, of the New York hip-hop collective the Wu-Tang Clan. RZA, born Robert Diggs, is the leader and lead producer of Wu-Tang, a pioneering hip hop group out of Staten Island, N.Y.

They had several hits including "Wu-Tang Clan Ain't Nuthin to [Expletive] Wit" and "Triumph," but are best known for the careers of each individual member which include Clifford "Method Man" Diggs, Corey "Raekwon" Diggs, and Dennis "Ghostface Killah" Coles.

The Clan also included the late Russell "Ol' Dirty Bastard" Jones, who appeared on the Mariah Carey hit remix of "Fantasy." The group was created not just for individual hits, but to promote the talents of each member.

At little RZA's birthday party on Saturday, he was dressed as Wu-Tang RZA's 'Bobby Digital' -- his comic alter ego, in a mask. He also wore a Wu-Tang jersey and was seen in a 'stocking cap,' something the other RZA has also worn. The 1-year-old was seated in front of a money cake and smiled and waved his hands when his parents sang him a happy birthday.

Rihanna was dressed as ODB with braids and a custom grill in a Wu-Tang T-shirt, showing off her baby bump with a silver W on her stomach. A$AP wore a white fur coat and hat, which Coles is known for wearing.

Harlem-born A$AP is also named after a rapper. His birth name is Rakim Mayers. He was named after the rap icon Rakim, who made classic songs like "Paid in Full" and "I Got It Made" with his partner, deejay Eric B.

Rihanna has not announced her due date or the gender of the baby she's expecting. After debuting what appeared to be a baby bump while performing at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, she confirmed that she and A$AP were going to have another baby.

