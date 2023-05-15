Advertisement
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood marries Jordan C. Brown

By Tonya Pendleton
Colton Underwood arrives for the taping of the 28th annual MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards in Los Angeles in June 2019. Underwood is a former Bachelor contestant who married longtime partner Jordan C. Brown. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Colton Underwood arrives for the taping of the 28th annual MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles in June 2019. Underwood is a former Bachelor contestant who married longtime partner Jordan C. Brown. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

May 15 (UPI) -- Former The Bachelor contestant Colton Underwood and his longtime partner, Jordan C. Brown, married in a ceremony in Napa Valley, the couple announced on social media.

Underwood, 31, married Brown on May 13 and shared photos from the ceremony. The couple has been dating since 2021. Just that April, the former Bachelor contestant announced he was gay and his coming out was detailed in a reality show Coming Out Colton on Netflix.

Brown, 38, is a political strategist. He and Underwood went Instagram official in February 2022 with a post saying, "Life is going to be fun with you."

In a Valentine's post from this year, Underwood posted a photograph of the couple from what appears to be a vacation with the caption, "Are you a banana? Because i find you a-peel-ing.Happy Valentine's Day my love."

The couple announced their engagement with a post in January.

"I have good news. the next wedding we attend will be our own," Underwood posted.

The three-day ceremony took place at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley on Saturday. The grooms wore custom Tom Ford suits.

"We wanted to break some of the traditional norms of what a ceremony and a wedding look like," Underwood told People. "And for the entire weekend, we recognize that a lot of people attending, both of our families and some of our friends, this will be their first queer wedding. We really want to make it special."

The couple created a Loving Walk, a photo display of men through history some of whom couldn't love openly inspired by a coffee table book called Loving.

"We blew them up and put them on canvases and set them around the resort," Underwood said. "Next to them will be love letters from queer people in the 18th and 19th century that were forbidden or they had to send in secret."

Underwood was on The Bachelorette, The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise before coming out as gay on Good Morning America.

Underwood and Brown enjoyed Gabby Barret's "The Good One" as their first dance and had Stanford University's artistic swim team perform in the pool as they exited.

"I've never been more sure about something. He has the biggest heart and he's such a good friend to all of the people in his life," Underwood said. "He goes out of his way to take care of his friends and his family. That speaks volumes."

