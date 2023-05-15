Trending
Entertainment News
May 15, 2023 / 4:06 PM

RuPaul, Selena Gomez top CCA Real TV nominations

By Fred Topel
1/5
RuPaul and his "Drag Race" shows have five Real TV nominations from CCA. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
RuPaul and his "Drag Race" shows have five Real TV nominations from CCA. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- The Critics Choice Association announced the nominees for this year's Real TV Awards. The winners will be announced June 15 without an in-person ceremony due to the Writers Guild of America strike.

RuPaul's Drag Race and Drag Race All Stars are both nominated for Best Competition Series. All Stars is also nominated for Best Ensemble Cast. RuPaul is nominated for Best Host for both shows and Star of the Year.

Drag queen Trixie Mattel is also nominated for hosting Trixie Motel and the show is nominated for Best Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden.

Other multiple nominees include Selena + Chef, nominated for Best Cooking Show, Best Host and Star of the Year. Padma Lakshmi also earned the same three nominations for Taste the Nation, with a nod to Top Chef in her Star of the Year nomination and an additional one for Best Structured Series for Taste.

Guy Fieri also has double nominations as Star of the Year for hosting Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and the show's nomination for Best Structured Series. Eugene Levy also earned Star of the Year for his first travel show, The Reluctant Traveler, also up for Best Travel/Adventure Show.

Survivor, Dancing with the Stars, Bar Rescue and the Below Deck and America's Got Talent franchises also have multiple nominations. The complete list of nominees is below courtesy of CCA:

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lego Masters (Fox)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+) Survivor (CBS)

The Traitors (Peacock)

BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY

America's Got Talent (NBC)

America's Got Talent: All Stars (NBC)

Dancing with the Stars (Disney+)

The Masked Singer (Fox)

My Kind of Country (Apple TV+)

The Voice (NBC)

BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo)

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix)

The Kardashians (Hulu)

MTV's Following: Bretman Rock (MTV)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

BEST STRUCTURED SERIES

Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning (Peacock)

Gutsy (Apple TV+)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

The Big Brunch (HBO Max)

José Andrés and Family in Spain (discovery+)

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia Network)

Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

Top Chef (Bravo)

BEST GAME SHOW

Barmageddon (USA)

Jeopardy! (Syndicated) Lingo (CBS)

Password (NBC)

The Wall (NBC)

Weakest Link (NBC)

BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW

Geography of Bliss with Rainn Wilson (Peacock)

The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)

José Andrés and Family in Spain (discovery+)

The Piece Maker (Magnolia Network)

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

BEST BUSINESS SHOW

American Greed (CNBC)

Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)

House Hunters (HGTV)

Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Wahl Street (HBO Max)

BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW

Big Beasts (Apple TV+) The End Is Nye (Peacock)

Frozen Planet II (BBC One)

Our Universe (Netflix)

Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+)

The Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)

BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW

911 Crisis Center (Oxygen)

Evil Lives Here (Investigation Discovery)

How I Caught My Killer (Hulu)

In Pursuit with John Walsh (Investigation Discovery / discovery+)

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 (Netflix)

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & The Internet (Netflix)

BEST SPORTS SHOW

30 for 30 (ESPN)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (Hulu)

Like a Girl (Fuse Media)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO Max)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW

Farmer Wants a Wife (Fox)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

Jewish Matchmaking (Netflix)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

The Parent Test (ABC)

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: HOME/GARDEN

For the Love of Kitchens (Magnolia Network)

Home (Apple TV+)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo)

Murder House Flip (The Roku Channel)

Trixie Motel (discovery+)

Ugliest House in America (HGTV)

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: FASHION/BEAUTY

Glow Up (Netflix)

The Hype (HBO Max)

Making the Cut (Prime Video)

Next in Fashion (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Netflix)

The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix)

House of Hammer (discovery+)

Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty (HBO Max)

Pepsi, Where's My Jet? (Netflix)

Super League: The War for Football (Apple TV+)

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo)

Dancing with the Stars (Disney+)

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+)

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Fox)

Survivor (Season 44) (CBS)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

BEST SHOW HOST

Selena Gomez - Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Alex Guarnaschelli - Alex vs America (Food Network)

Padma Lakshmi - Top Chef (Bravo) / Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

Trixie Mattel - Trixie Motel (discovery+)

RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV) / RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars (Paramount+)

Ryan Seacrest - American Idol (ABC)

STAR OF THE YEAR

Guy Fieri - Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

Ina Garten - Barefoot Contessa (Food Network) / Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network)

Selena Gomez - Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Padma Lakshmi - Top Chef (Bravo), Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

Sandra Lee - Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Eugene Levy - The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+)

Peyton Manning - History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (History) / Peyton's Places (ESPN+) / Capital One College Bowl (NBC)

RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV) / RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars (Paramount+)

Fred Topel is a member of the Critics Choice Association.

