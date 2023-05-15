Independent Spirit Awards set for Feb. 25 in Los Angeles

1/5

From left, Daniel Scheinert, Michelle Yeoh, Dan Kwan and Ke Huy Quan celebrate "Everything Everywhere All At Once" at the Independent Spirit Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Film Independent announced the date of the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards on Monday. The 39th Spirit Awards will be held Feb. 25. This year's Independent Spirit Awards were held March 4. The Spirit Awards typically precede the Oscars. The Academy announced the 2024 Oscars will be held March 10. Advertisement

Spirit Awards can be predictors of Academy Awards. This year, Everything Everywhere All At Once won Best Feature Film, Best Screenplay, Best Editing and awards for directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and actors Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, who also won Oscars.

The Spirit Awards also include categories for Best First Feature and Best Breakthrough performance, which gave Aftersun and Everything co-star Stephanie Hsu awards this year.

Spirit Awards also include television categories.

Previous ceremonies have been held in the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Film Independent simply announced the Feb. 25 ceremony will take place in Los Angeles but did not specify the location.

Stars attend the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Left to right, the cast and crew of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" including Daniel Scheinert, Michelle Yeoh, Dan Kwan and Ke Huy Quan attend the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on March 4, 2023. The film took home Best Feature, Best Director, Best Lead Performance, Best Supporting Performance and Best Breakthrough Performance. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo