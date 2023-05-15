Independent Spirit Awards set for Feb. 25 in Los Angeles

From left, Daniel Scheinert, Michelle Yeoh, Dan Kwan and Ke Huy Quan celebrate "Everything Everywhere All At Once" at the Independent Spirit Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Spirit Awards also include categories for Best First Feature and Best Breakthrough performance, which gave Aftersun and Everything co-star Stephanie Hsu awards this year.
Spirit Awards also include television categories.
Previous ceremonies have been held in the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Film Independent simply announced the Feb. 25 ceremony will take place in Los Angeles but did not specify the location.
Left to right, the cast and crew of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" including Daniel Scheinert, Michelle Yeoh, Dan Kwan and Ke Huy Quan attend the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on March 4, 2023. The film took home Best Feature, Best Director, Best Lead Performance, Best Supporting Performance and Best Breakthrough Performance.