Famous birthdays for May 15: Emmitt Smith, Lainie Kazan

May 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include:
-- Author L. Frank Baum in 1856
-- French chemist Pierre Curie in 1859
-- U.S. first lady Ellen Wilson in 1860
-- Author Katherine Anne Porter in 1890
-- Former Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley in 1902
-- Actor Joseph Cotten in 1905
-- Country singer Eddy Arnold in 1918
-- Artist Jasper Johns 1930 (age 93)
-- Actor Anna Maria Alberghetti in 1936 (age 87)
-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in 1937
-- Singer Trini Lopez in 1937
-- Media executive Roger Ailes in 1940
-- Actor/singer Lainie Kazan in 1940 (age 83)
-- Musician Brian Eno in 1948 (age 75)
-- Hall of Fame baseball player George Brett in 1953 (age 70)
-- Composer Mike Oldfield in 1953 (age 70)
-- Sports broadcaster Dan Patrick in 1956 (age 67)
-- Writer Laura Hillenbrand in 1967 (age 56)
-- Hall of Fame football player Emmitt Smith in 1969 (age 54)
-- Zara Tindall, equestrian/British royal, in 1981 (age 42)
-- Actor Alexandra Breckenridge in 1982 (age 41)
-- Tennis player Andy Murray in 1987 (age 36)