Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 15, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 15: Emmitt Smith, Lainie Kazan

By UPI Staff
1/2
Emmitt Smith arrives on the red carpet for the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11. The football legend turns 54 on May 15. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Emmitt Smith arrives on the red carpet for the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11. The football legend turns 54 on May 15. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Author L. Frank Baum in 1856

-- French chemist Pierre Curie in 1859

-- U.S. first lady Ellen Wilson in 1860

-- Author Katherine Anne Porter in 1890

-- Former Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley in 1902

-- Actor Joseph Cotten in 1905

-- Country singer Eddy Arnold in 1918

-- Artist Jasper Johns 1930 (age 93)

-- Actor Anna Maria Alberghetti in 1936 (age 87)

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in 1937

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Singer Trini Lopez in 1937

-- Media executive Roger Ailes in 1940

-- Actor/singer Lainie Kazan in 1940 (age 83)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Musician Brian Eno in 1948 (age 75)

-- Hall of Fame baseball player George Brett in 1953 (age 70)

-- Composer Mike Oldfield in 1953 (age 70)

-- Sports broadcaster Dan Patrick in 1956 (age 67)

Advertisement

-- Writer Laura Hillenbrand in 1967 (age 56)

-- Hall of Fame football player Emmitt Smith in 1969 (age 54)

-- Zara Tindall, equestrian/British royal, in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Alexandra Breckenridge in 1982 (age 41)

-- Tennis player Andy Murray in 1987 (age 36)

File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Read More

'Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' trailer: Nia Vardalos returns for family reunion

Latest Headlines

'Fire Island,' 'Anything's Possible' tie for Best Streaming/TV Film at GLAAD Media Awards
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
'Fire Island,' 'Anything's Possible' tie for Best Streaming/TV Film at GLAAD Media Awards
May 14 (UPI) -- "Fire Island" and "Anything's Possible" tied for Best Streaming/TV Film at the GLAAD Media Awards ceremony held in New York Saturday.
'Guardians of the Galaxy' No. 1 at North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 12 hours ago
'Guardians of the Galaxy' No. 1 at North American box office for 2nd weekend
May 14 (UPI) -- "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $60.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Google Doodle celebrates Mother's Day
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Google Doodle celebrates Mother's Day
May 14 (UPI) -- Sunday's Google Doodle features clay sculptures of several animals celebrating Mother's Day with their offspring as babies, then as adults.
Famous birthdays for May 14: Tim Roth, Miranda Cosgrove
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for May 14: Tim Roth, Miranda Cosgrove
May 14 (UPI) -- Actor Tim Roth turns 62 and actor Miranda Cosgrove turns 30, among the famous birthdays for May 14.
Jeremy Strong to star in new Broadway production of 'Enemy of the People'
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Jeremy Strong to star in new Broadway production of 'Enemy of the People'
May 13 (UPI) -- Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG Award-winning "Succession" star Jeremy Strong has signed on to star in a new Broadway production of Henrik Ibsen's play, "An Enemy of the People."
Kelly Clarkson responds to toxic work climate claims
TV // 1 day ago
Kelly Clarkson responds to toxic work climate claims
May 13 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson has issued a statement responding to allegations of a toxic work climate behind the scenes at her eponymous talk show.
Tom Hanks to narrate NBC docu-series 'The Americas'
TV // 1 day ago
Tom Hanks to narrate NBC docu-series 'The Americas'
May 13 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks is set to narrate a 10-part series called "The Americas" next spring.
ABC cancels 'Alaska Daily,' 'Big Sky,' 'Company You Keep'
TV // 1 day ago
ABC cancels 'Alaska Daily,' 'Big Sky,' 'Company You Keep'
May 13 (UPI) -- ABC has canceled three of its dramas: "Alaska Daily," "Big Sky" and "The Company You Keep."
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 9th week
Music // 1 day ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 9th week
May 13 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a ninth straight week.
NBC orders Season 2 of 'Lopez vs. Lopez'
TV // 1 day ago
NBC orders Season 2 of 'Lopez vs. Lopez'
May 13 (UPI) -- NBC has renewed "Lopez vs. Lopez," its sitcom starring George Lopez and his real-life daughter Mayan, for a second season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for May 14: Tim Roth, Miranda Cosgrove
Famous birthdays for May 14: Tim Roth, Miranda Cosgrove
'Fire Island,' 'Anything's Possible' tie for Best Streaming/TV Film at GLAAD Media Awards
'Fire Island,' 'Anything's Possible' tie for Best Streaming/TV Film at GLAAD Media Awards
'Guardians of the Galaxy' No. 1 at North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Guardians of the Galaxy' No. 1 at North American box office for 2nd weekend
Kelly Clarkson responds to toxic work climate claims
Kelly Clarkson responds to toxic work climate claims
ABC cancels 'Alaska Daily,' 'Big Sky,' 'Company You Keep'
ABC cancels 'Alaska Daily,' 'Big Sky,' 'Company You Keep'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement