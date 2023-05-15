Famous birthdays for May 15: Emmitt Smith, Lainie Kazan

1/2

Emmitt Smith arrives on the red carpet for the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11. The football legend turns 54 on May 15. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include: Advertisement

-- Author L. Frank Baum in 1856

-- French chemist Pierre Curie in 1859

-- U.S. first lady Ellen Wilson in 1860

-- Author Katherine Anne Porter in 1890

-- Former Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley in 1902

-- Actor Joseph Cotten in 1905

-- Country singer Eddy Arnold in 1918

-- Artist Jasper Johns 1930 (age 93)

-- Actor Anna Maria Alberghetti in 1936 (age 87)

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in 1937

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Singer Trini Lopez in 1937

-- Media executive Roger Ailes in 1940

-- Actor/singer Lainie Kazan in 1940 (age 83)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Musician Brian Eno in 1948 (age 75)

-- Hall of Fame baseball player George Brett in 1953 (age 70)

-- Composer Mike Oldfield in 1953 (age 70)

-- Sports broadcaster Dan Patrick in 1956 (age 67)

Advertisement

-- Writer Laura Hillenbrand in 1967 (age 56)

-- Hall of Fame football player Emmitt Smith in 1969 (age 54)

-- Zara Tindall, equestrian/British royal, in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Alexandra Breckenridge in 1982 (age 41)

-- Tennis player Andy Murray in 1987 (age 36)