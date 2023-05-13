Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 13, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 13: Debby Ryan, Morgan Wallen

By UPI Staff
1/2
Debby Ryan arrives at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Bilbao, Spain, on November 4, 2018. The actor turns 30 on May 13. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI
Debby Ryan arrives at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Bilbao, Spain, on November 4, 2018. The actor turns 30 on May 13. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Pope Innocent XIII in 1655

-- Pope Pius IX in 1792

-- Composer Arthur Sullivan, of Gilbert and Sullivan, in 1842

-- French cubist painter Georges Braque in 1882

-- English novelist Daphne du Maurier in 1907

-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis in 1914

-- Singer Mary Wells in 1943

-- Actor/singer Bea Arthur in 1922

-- Cult leader Jim Jones in 1931

-- Actor Harvey Keitel in 1939 (age 84)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Senta Berger in 1941 (age 82)

-- Singer Ritchie Valens in 1941

-- Singer Stevie Wonder, born Stevland Hardaway Judkins, in 1950 (age 73)

-- Politician John Kasich in 1952 (age 71)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Dennis Rodman in 1961 (age 62)

-- Comedian Stephen Colbert in 1964 (age 59)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Advertisement

-- Singer Darius Rucker in 1966 (age 57)

-- Actor Samantha Morton in 1977 (age 46)

-- Rapper Pusha T, born Terrence Thornton, in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Iwan Rheon in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Lena Dunham in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Robert Pattinson in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Candice King in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Jake Borelli in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Tommy Dorfman in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Debby Ryan in 1993 (age 30)

-- Country singer Morgan Wallen in 1993 (age 30)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

