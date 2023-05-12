1/5

Jeremy Allen White (pictured) and Addison Timlin have split after more than three years of marriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- The Bear star Jeremy Allen White is headed for divorce. TMZ reported that White's wife, actress Addison Timlin, filed for divorce Thursday after more than three years of marriage. Advertisement

People and Entertainment Tonight confirmed the news.

White and Timlin first met as teenagers. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Ezer, in 2018, and married in 2019. Their second child, daughter Dolores, was born in 2020.

White voiced how "grateful" he is for Timlin during his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for The Bear at the Golden Globe Awards in January.

"Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones, thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you've done," he said in his speech.

Timlin celebrated White's win in an emotional post on Instagram.

White plays Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto on The Bear, which will return for a second season on FX on Hulu in June. He is also known for portraying Phillip "Lip" Gallagher on the Showtime series Shameless.

Timlin played Sasha Bingham on the Showtime series Californication.

