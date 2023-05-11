Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 11, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 11: Tim Blake Nelson, Sabrina Carpenter

By UPI Staff
1/3
Tim Blake Nelson attends a photo call for "The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs" at the 75th Venice Film Festival on August 31, 2018. The actor turns 59 on May 11. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Tim Blake Nelson attends a photo call for "The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs" at the 75th Venice Film Festival on August 31, 2018. The actor turns 59 on May 11. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Ottmar Mergenthaler, inventor of the Linotype typesetting machine, in 1854

-- Songwriter Irving Berlin in 1888

-- Actor Margaret Rutherford in 1892

-- Dancer/choreographer Martha Graham in 1894

-- Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dali in 1904

-- Aviation pioneer Jacqueline Cochran in 1906

-- Actor Winstead Sheffield "Doodles" Weaver in 1911

-- Nobel laureate physicist Richard Feynman in 1918

-- Actor Bernard Fox in 1927

-- Satirist Mort Sahl in 1927

-- Louis Farrakhan, Nation of Islam leader, in 1933 (age 90)

-- Actor Doug McClure in 1935

-- Singer/songwriter Eric Burdon in 1941 (age 82)

-- Artificial heart developer Dr. Robert Jarvik in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Pam Ferris in 1948 (age 75)

-- Writer Mike Lupica in 1952 (age 71)

-- Actor Natasha Richardson in 1963

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Actor Tim Blake Nelson in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Jeffrey Donovan in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Cory Monteith in 1982

Advertisement

-- Actor Jonathan Jackson in 1982 (age 41)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Model Blac Chyna, born Angela Renee White, in 1988 (age 35)

-- NFL quarterback Cam Newton in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Lana Condor in 1997 (age 26)

-- Actor Madison Lintz in 1999 (age 24)

-- Actor/singer Sabrina Carpenter in 1999 (age 24)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

'Bosch: Legacy' renewed for Season 3 at Amazon Freevee 'XO, Kitty' trailer: Kitty surprises Dae in Korea in 'To All the Boys' spinoff

Latest Headlines

Super Junior's Sungmin plays TV host in 'Lovesick' music video
Music // 12 hours ago
Super Junior's Sungmin plays TV host in 'Lovesick' music video
May 10 (UPI) -- K-pop star Sungmin released a music video for his new solo single, "Lovesick."
'Animal Control': Joel McHale comedy renewed for Season 2
TV // 12 hours ago
'Animal Control': Joel McHale comedy renewed for Season 2
May 10 (UPI) -- "Animal Control," a workplace comedy starring Joel McHale, will return for a second season on Fox.
'Real Housewives' star Guerdy Abraira shares breast cancer diagnosis
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
'Real Housewives' star Guerdy Abraira shares breast cancer diagnosis
May 10 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Miami" star Guerdy Abraira said she was diagnosed with breast cancer and will undergo surgery.
'Flamin' Hot' trailer: Eva Longoria film explores origin of spicy Cheetos
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Flamin' Hot' trailer: Eva Longoria film explores origin of spicy Cheetos
May 10 (UPI) -- "Flamin' Hot," a comedy-drama biopic directed by Eva Longoria and starring Jesse Garcia, is coming to Hulu and Disney+.
Arnold Schwarzenegger reflects in trailer for Netflix docuseries
TV // 14 hours ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger reflects in trailer for Netflix docuseries
May 10 (UPI) -- "Arnold," a new documentary about the life and career of Arnold Schwarzenegger, is coming to Netflix.
'Tracker' series with Justin Hartley to premiere on CBS after Super Bowl LVIII
TV // 15 hours ago
'Tracker' series with Justin Hartley to premiere on CBS after Super Bowl LVIII
May 10 (UPI) -- "Tracker" with Justin Hartley, "Elsbeth" with Carrie Preston and "Matlock" with Kathy Bates were announced as part of the CBS primetime schedule for 2023-2024.
'The Crowded Room' trailer shows Amanda Seyfried investigate Tom Holland
TV // 15 hours ago
'The Crowded Room' trailer shows Amanda Seyfried investigate Tom Holland
May 10 (UPI) -- "The Crowded Room," a new psychological thriller series starring Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried, is coming to Apple TV+.
ACM Awards: Zach Bryan, Hailey Whitters win New Artists of the Year
Music // 16 hours ago
ACM Awards: Zach Bryan, Hailey Whitters win New Artists of the Year
May 10 (UPI) -- Zach Bryan and Hailey Whitters took home early awards from the Academy of Country Music Awards.
Wing family meets Gizmo in 1920s China in 'Gremlins' trailer
TV // 16 hours ago
Wing family meets Gizmo in 1920s China in 'Gremlins' trailer
May 10 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the first official trailer for its upcoming animated series, "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai," on Wednesday.
Morgan Wallen cancels 6 weeks of shows due to vocal cord injury
Music // 16 hours ago
Morgan Wallen cancels 6 weeks of shows due to vocal cord injury
May 10 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen will miss six weeks of his "One Night at a Time" tour as he recovers from vocal cord trauma.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Morgan Wallen cancels 6 weeks of shows due to vocal cord injury
Morgan Wallen cancels 6 weeks of shows due to vocal cord injury
Dolly Parton to release rock album featuring Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks in November
Dolly Parton to release rock album featuring Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks in November
Jenna Ortega to play Lydia's daughter in 'Beetlejuice 2'
Jenna Ortega to play Lydia's daughter in 'Beetlejuice 2'
Tucker Carlson taking talk show to Twitter: 'We're back'
Tucker Carlson taking talk show to Twitter: 'We're back'
Lilly Singh is determined to help Muppets reach great heights in 'Mayhem'
Lilly Singh is determined to help Muppets reach great heights in 'Mayhem'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement