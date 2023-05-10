Trending
May 10, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 10: Halston Sage, Kenan Thompson

By UPI Staff
Halston Sage attends the premiere of "Dark Phoenix" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on June 4, 2019. The actor turns 29 on May 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Halston Sage attends the premiere of "Dark Phoenix" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on June 4, 2019. The actor turns 29 on May 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

May 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- British statesman/scholar James Bryce in 1838

-- Abraham Lincoln assassin John Wilkes Booth in 1838

-- Film composer Max Steiner in 1888

-- Nazi Gen. Alfred Jodl, who signed WWII surrender, in 1890

-- Actor/dancer Fred Astaire in 1899

-- Movie producer David O. Selznick in 1902

-- Musician Maybelle Carter in 1909

-- Actor Nancy Walker in 1922

-- Football player/broadcaster Pat Summerall in 1930

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- British writer Barbara Taylor Bradford in 1933

-- Actor Gary Owens in 1934

-- Musician Dave Mason in 1946 (age 77)

-- John Lennon assassin Mark David Chapman in 1955 (age 68)

-- Musician Sid Vicious in 1957

-- Astronaut Ellen Ochoa in 1958 (age 65)

-- U2 lead singer Bono, born Paul David Hewson, in 1960 (age 63)

-- Astronaut Lisa Nowak in 1963 (age 60)

-- Model Linda Evangelista in 1965 (age 58)

-- Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering in 1969 (age 54)

-- Race car driver Helio Castroneves in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Kenan Thompson in 1978 (age 45)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Odette Annable in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Lindsey Shaw in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Lauren Potter in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Halston Sage in 1993 (age 30)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal swimmer Missy Franklin in 1995 (age 28)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

