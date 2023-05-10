Famous birthdays for May 10: Halston Sage, Kenan Thompson

May 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- British statesman/scholar James Bryce in 1838
-- Abraham Lincoln assassin John Wilkes Booth in 1838
-- Film composer Max Steiner in 1888
-- Nazi Gen. Alfred Jodl, who signed WWII surrender, in 1890
-- Actor/dancer Fred Astaire in 1899
-- Movie producer David O. Selznick in 1902
-- Musician Maybelle Carter in 1909
-- Actor Nancy Walker in 1922
-- Football player/broadcaster Pat Summerall in 1930
-- British writer Barbara Taylor Bradford in 1933
-- Actor Gary Owens in 1934
-- Musician Dave Mason in 1946 (age 77)
-- John Lennon assassin Mark David Chapman in 1955 (age 68)
-- Musician Sid Vicious in 1957
-- Astronaut Ellen Ochoa in 1958 (age 65)
-- U2 lead singer Bono, born Paul David Hewson, in 1960 (age 63)
-- Astronaut Lisa Nowak in 1963 (age 60)
-- Model Linda Evangelista in 1965 (age 58)
-- Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering in 1969 (age 54)
-- Race car driver Helio Castroneves in 1975 (age 48)
-- Actor Kenan Thompson in 1978 (age 45)
-- Actor Odette Annable in 1985 (age 38)
-- Actor Lindsey Shaw in 1989 (age 34)
-- Actor Lauren Potter in 1990 (age 33)
-- Actor Halston Sage in 1993 (age 30)
-- U.S. Olympic gold medal swimmer Missy Franklin in 1995 (age 28)