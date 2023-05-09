Trending
May 9, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 9: Billy Joel, Noah Centineo

By UPI Staff
Billy Joel performs on stage at the Hard Rock Live in the Seminole Hotel and Casino Hollywood in Florida on January 27. The singer turns 74 on May 9. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Billy Joel performs on stage at the Hard Rock Live in the Seminole Hotel and Casino Hollywood in Florida on January 27. The singer turns 74 on May 9. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Abolitionist John Brown in 1800

-- Harriet Lane, niece/first lady of President James Buchanan, in 1830

-- Scottish novelist J.M. Barrie in 1860

-- Howard Carter, the British Egyptologist who discovered the tomb of Tutankhamen, in 1874

-- Industrialist Henry J. Kaiser in 1882

-- Spanish philosopher Jose Ortega y Gasset in 1883

-- TV journalist Mike Wallace in 1918

-- Tennis champion Richard "Pancho" Gonzales in 1928

-- Actor Albert Finney in 1936

-- Actor Glenda Jackson in 1936 (age 87)

-- TV producer/filmmaker James L. Brooks in 1940 (age 83)

-- Former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft in 1942 (age 81)

-- Pop singer Tommy Roe in 1942 (age 81)

-- Musician Richie Furay in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Candice Bergen in 1946 (age 77)

-- Singer/songwriter Billy Joel in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Amy Hill in 1953 (age 70)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tony Gwynn in 1960

-- Actor John Corbett in 1961 (age 62)

-- Rock musician Dave Gahan in 1962 (age 61)

-- Rapper Ghostface Killah, born Dennis Coles, in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Rosario Dawson in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Chris Zylka in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Mary Mouser in 1996 (age 27)

-- Actor Noah Centineo in 1996 (age 27)

