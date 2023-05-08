1/6

King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The newly crowned king and queen appeared on the U.S. TV show "American Idol" on Sunday. Photo by The British Ministry of Defence / UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- The newly crowned King and Queen of England made one of their first post-coronation stops on American television. American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry performed at the concert to celebrate the first coronation of a British royal since 1953 when Charles's mother Queen Elizabeth was crowned. The two were making an appearance on the show to share their experience at the event. Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morrisette stepped in for the duo on Idol, judging and performing so Perry and Richie could make the trip to England. Advertisement

Richie and Perry were live in Windsor Castle telling Idol viewers about the concert when Richie stepped aside.

"Excuse me, Katy. I have a surprise," he said.

"Oh my goodness," Perry, who appeared to be genuinely taken aback, said as Charles and Camilla moved into view. She then attempted to curtsy.

A cheerful King Charles asked, "I just wanted to check, how long you will be using this room for?"

Richie responded, jokingly, 'We'll have to give this room up right away." After more lighthearted banter, King Charles thanked Perry and Richie for their performance at the concert.

"Thank you so much. You're brilliant as always," he said to them as Camilla smiled.

The king then joked that he'd take Richie to the party, i.e., the coronation concert, but that the "All Night Long" singer was "so busy with these other things."

Perry and Richie then said in unison, "We're coming to the party."

Perry and Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom, who is from the U.K., are together and share a daughter, Daisy. Bloom was born and raised in Canterbury, England. Perry's been active in charities attached to the king when he was still Prince Charles as an ambassador for The British Asian Trust, a charity he co-founded.

And Richie has a strong connection to King Charles, whom he considers a friend. In 2019, Richie became the First Global Ambassador and First Chairman for the Global Ambassador Group for the Prince's Trust.

"When we met, I found out something about him," Richie told the BBC in an interview Saturday. "We have the same heart. He has an amazing heart and he wants to give so much back. I'm the same way."

He added, "He has a fabulous sense of humor. And when he really gets his heart set on a mission and says this is what I want done, then he's off to the races...we have a mission and have helped over a million kids with [the Prince's Trust]. And we...want to take it and help double and triple the amount of kids we're helping."

