Entertainment News
May 8, 2023 / 12:49 PM

Derek Jeter and wife Hannah announce birth of fourth child

By Tonya Pendleton
Derek Jeter speaks at the Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., on in September 2021. He and his wife, Hannah, announced the birth of their fourth child and first son on Instagram on Monday. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Derek Jeter speaks at the Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., on in September 2021. He and his wife, Hannah, announced the birth of their fourth child and first son on Instagram on Monday. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah have announced the birth of their fourth child. Jeter took to social media to announce the birth, saying that their son, Kaius Green Jeter, was born on May 5.

"Welcome to the world, lil man," he captioned the post.

The former New York Yankees star and his wife are already parents to Bella Raine, 5, Story Grey, 4, and River Rose, 17 months. The couple married in a lavish 2016 wedding in Northern California. Hannah, 33, is a former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.

The Jeters make limited social media posts about their children, citing privacy concerns and personal preference.

"[Social media] has never felt natural to me. I know it's necessary in my industry, and I absolutely have to when it's part of a contract. But a lot of people post their children and husbands, and for me that will never be the case," Hannah told Editorialist magazine in 2019.

She added, "Both my husband and I have been in a place in our careers where we have to share so much. And we can handle it. But when you love something so much, you want to protect it more than anything in the world. And for me, that's my relationship, that's my kids."

Derek,48, posts about his children sporadically as well, but did post an amusing snap of his two oldest daughters painting his nails.

He told Us Weekly earlier this year that he'll be there to support his daughters in whatever they enjoy.

"It sounds like a cliché, but you can accomplish anything if you have the right people around you," he said. "I want my girls to find whatever that is that they're passionate about, and I'll be there to support them."

Marlins promote O'Connor, make history with women as president, GM Derek Jeter resigns as Marlins CEO, cites 'different' vision Derek Jeter, Larry Walker lead four into Baseball Hall of Fame

