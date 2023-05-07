Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 7, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 7: Maya Erskine, Breckin Meyer

By UPI Staff
1/4
Maya Erskine attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 15, 2019. The actor turns 36 on May 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Maya Erskine attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 15, 2019. The actor turns 36 on May 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Pope Innocent X in 1574

-- Scottish philosopher David Hume in 1711

-- English poet Robert Browning in 1812

-- German composer Johannes Brahms in 1833

-- Russian composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1840

-- Western actor George "Gabby" Hayes in 1885

-- Yugoslav leader Josip Broz Tito in 1892

President Gerald Ford (L) leans over to chat with Josip Broz Tito, the president of Yugoslavia, during state dinner on August 3, 1975. UPI File Photo

-- Actor Gary Cooper in 1901

-- Argentine political figure Eva Peron in 1919

-- Actor Anne Baxter in 1923

-- Singer Teresa Brewer in 1931

-- Singer Johnny Maestro in 1939

-- Author Peter Carey in 1943 (age 80)

-- Television journalist Tim Russert in 1950

-- Filmmaker Amy Heckerling in 1954 (age 69)

-- Musician Eagle-Eye Cherry in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Breckin Meyer in 1974 (age 49)

Linsey Godfrey (R) and Breckin Meyer arrive on the red carpet for the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on May 5, 2019. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Advertisement

-- Medal of Honor recipient Mike Murphy in 1976

-- Singer J Balvin in 1985 (age 38)

-- Country singer Russell Dickerson in 1987 (age 36)

-- Comedian/actor Aidy Bryant in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Maya Erskine in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Alexander Ludwig in 1992 (age 31)

-- Rapper Rico Nasty, born Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly, in 1997 (age 26)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Read More

Alexander Ludwig, wife Lauren announce daughter's birth Dar Salim: 'Covenant' war film is about two men choosing to do the right thing Jake Gyllenhaal won't let it go in 'The Covenant' clip 'Human Resources' Season 2 gets June release date, teaser

Latest Headlines

'Taylor's Version' edition of Swift's 'Speak Now' set for release July 7
Music // 11 hours ago
'Taylor's Version' edition of Swift's 'Speak Now' set for release July 7
May 6 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift has announced a new version of her album Speak Now is set for release on July 7.
Bernadette Peters expects remarkable experience singing Sondheim in West End debut
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Bernadette Peters expects remarkable experience singing Sondheim in West End debut
NEW YORK, May 6 (UPI) -- Broadway legend Bernadette Peters says she is excited to finally be making her West End debut this fall singing the songs of her late friend and frequent collaborator Stephen Sondheim.
'Call Me Kat,' 'SWAT' canceled
TV // 16 hours ago
'Call Me Kat,' 'SWAT' canceled
May 6 (UPI) -- CBS has canceled its action-drama SWAT after six seasons and Fox has axed its sitcom Call Me Kat after three.
'1883' marathon set for Paramount Network on June 18
TV // 18 hours ago
'1883' marathon set for Paramount Network on June 18
May 6 (UPI) -- The entire season of "Yellowstone" prequel "1883" will air on Paramount Network for the first time on June 18.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 8th week
Music // 18 hours ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 8th week
May 6 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States for an eighth consecutive week.
Director Jay Roach wishes 'Game Change,' 'Recount' changed the world a little more
Movies // 20 hours ago
Director Jay Roach wishes 'Game Change,' 'Recount' changed the world a little more
NEW YORK, May 6 (UPI) -- Director Jay Roach says he wishes his election-themed TV movies "Game Change" and "Recount" had more of an impact on political discourse and policy in the United States.
Famous birthdays for May 6: Naomi Scott, Gabourey Sidibe
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for May 6: Naomi Scott, Gabourey Sidibe
May 6 (UPI) -- Actor Naomi Scott turns 30 and actor Gabourey Sidibe turns 40, among the famous birthdays for May 6.
Jay Leno, Terry Crews join 'Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge'
TV // 1 day ago
Jay Leno, Terry Crews join 'Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge'
May 5 (UPI) -- NBC released the trailer for "Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge," premiering May 30, which also announces celebrity judges Jay Leno, Terry Crews, Joel McHale and more.
EXO's Baekhyun surprises fans with 'Bambi' dance practice video
Music // 1 day ago
EXO's Baekhyun surprises fans with 'Bambi' dance practice video
May 5 (UPI) -- K-pop star Baekhyun released a dance practice video for his song "Bambi" two years after its release.
Keke Palmer announces new album and movie 'Big Boss'
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Keke Palmer announces new album and movie 'Big Boss'
May 5 (UPI) -- Keke Palmer announced a new album and new movie "Big Boss" that will be available on her KeTV on YouTube and Facebook.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Call Me Kat,' 'SWAT' canceled
'Call Me Kat,' 'SWAT' canceled
'Drag Isn't Dangerous' telethon: How to watch, what to expect
'Drag Isn't Dangerous' telethon: How to watch, what to expect
Famous birthdays for May 6: Naomi Scott, Gabourey Sidibe
Famous birthdays for May 6: Naomi Scott, Gabourey Sidibe
'1883' marathon set for Paramount Network on June 18
'1883' marathon set for Paramount Network on June 18
Bernadette Peters expects remarkable experience singing Sondheim in West End debut
Bernadette Peters expects remarkable experience singing Sondheim in West End debut
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement