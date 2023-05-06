Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 6, 2023 / 3:00 AM / Updated May 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM

Famous birthdays for May 6: Naomi Scott, Gabourey Sidibe

By UPI Staff
1/2
Naomi Scott attends the Academy Museum Gala at the Academy of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 15. The actor turns 30 on May 6. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI
Naomi Scott attends the Academy Museum Gala at the Academy of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 15. The actor turns 30 on May 6. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI

May 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- French revolutionary Maximilien Robespierre in 1758

-- Austrian psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud in 1856

-- Arctic explorer Robert Peary in 1856

-- Silent screen star Rudolph Valentino in 1895

-- Restaurateur Toots Shor in 1903

-- Actor/director/writer Orson Welles in 1915

-- Author Theodore White in 1915

-- Baseball legend Willie Mays in 1931 (age 92)

File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

-- Rock musician Bob Seger in 1945 (age 78)

-- Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in 1953 (age 70)

-- TV host Tom Bergeron in 1955 (age 68)

-- Musician John Flansburgh in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Roma Downey in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor George Clooney in 1961 (age 62)

-- Martin Brodeur, who set numerous records as an NHL goaltender, in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Gabourey Sidibe in 1983 (age 40)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Adrianne Palicki in 1983 (age 40)

-- Rapper Meek Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Naomi Scott in 1993 (age 30)

-- Actor Noah Galvin in 1994 (age 29)

-- Actor Emily Alyn Lind in 2002 (age 21)

-- Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, member of the British royal family, in 2019 (age 4)

