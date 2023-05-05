Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 5, 2023 / 11:04 AM

'Drag Isn't Dangerous' telethon: How to watch, what to expect

1/14
Peppermint will co-host the Drag Isn’t Dangerous Telethon on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Peppermint will co-host the Drag Isn’t Dangerous Telethon on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Several drag stars and allies will perform -- live and in pre-taped appearances -- on Sunday on the Drag Isn't Dangerous Telethon.

Bob the Drag Queen (RuPaul's Drag Race, We're Here), Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race, Chicago on Broadway, Doctor Who), Trixie Mattel (Trixie Motel, Queen of The Universe), Peppermint (Head Over Heels on Broadway, Call Me Mother), Eureka O'Hara (RuPaul's Drag Race, We're Here), Divina De Campo (RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Hedwig and the Angry Inch in West End) are some of the queens who will perform at the event.

Advertisement

Charlize Theron, Melissa McCarthy, Billy Eichner, Ali Wong, Adam Lambert, Amy Schumer, Jesse Eisenberg, Leslie Jones, Margaret Cho, Elizabeth Banks, Kelly Osbourne, Orville Peck, David Cross, Amber Tamblyn, Whitney Cummings, Marcia Gay Harden and Sarah Silverman will make appearances.

Advertisement

"The recent demonization of drag culture has been greatly upsetting and completely shocking to me. I have had the pleasure of getting to know many drag performers, including one of my idols, the incomparable Trixie Mattel, over the past several years," Eisenberg said.

Advertisement

About the event

Producer Entertainment Group joined up with several LGBTQ organizations, including Black Queer Town Hall, Concord, DeleteMe, Five Senses Reeling/Obsessed GLAAD, GLSEN, Headcount.org, Loyal Studios, OutTV, Q.Digital, OUTtv, Trixie Cosmetics, SERV Vodka and UTA, to create the Drag Isn't Dangerous Campaign.

"We are sick of it. These bans are not just about trans people or drag performers," PEG co-founder Jacob Slane told Entertainment Weekly. "It is a systematic subjugation of LGBTQ people. Through the Drag Isn't Dangerous campaign, we want to show that drag performers are not dangerous groomers, sexual deviants, criminals or whatever is the latest evangelical slur du jour.

"We want to raise awareness and funds to make a difference in the lives of LGBTQ people who are under attack."

To further raise money for the drag community, which is currently under attack by bills restricting drag in Tennessee, Arkansas and Texas, Drag Isn't Dangerous is holding a telethon with performances by huge stars.

How to watch

The telethon airs online Sunday, starting at 7 p.m. EDT on dragisntdangerous.com. Tickets, which are $20, are available at the site.

Host

Peppermint and comedian Justin Martindale will co-host the telethon.

Performers and special guests

Advertisement

McCarthy, Eichner, Wong, Lambert, Theron, Schumer, Eisenberg, Jones, Cross, Tamblyn, Cummings, Harden, Silverman, Banks, Peaches, Wilson Cruz, Idina Menzel, Cheri Oteri, Sarah Hyland, Bridget Everett and Jesse Tyler Ferguson are all set to participate in the event. Performers include Trixie Mattel, Bob the Drag Queen, Trinity the Tuck, Monét X Change, Eureka O'Hara, Alaska, BeBe Zahara Benet, Brandon Stansell, Darienne Lake, Desmond Is Amazing, Divina De Campo, Frankie Grande, Ginger Minj, Jackie Beat, Jiggly Caliente, Jinkx Monsoon, Jujubee, Justin Martindale, Katya, Kerri Colby, Manila Luzon, Miz Cracker, Nina West, Salina EsTitties, Sherry Vine and Trinity The Tuck. More stars are being announced daily.

Read More

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 8 introduces Fame Games 'Drag Me to Dinner' with 'Drag Race' alums coming to Hulu in May 'Doctor Who' gives first look at Jinkx Monsoon in character

Latest Headlines

'Degrassi' actress Lauren Collins celebrates birth of second child
Entertainment News // 43 minutes ago
'Degrassi' actress Lauren Collins celebrates birth of second child
May 5 (UPI) -- Lauren Collins, who played Paige Michalchuk on "Degrassi: The Next Generation," welcomed a son with her husband, Jonathan Malen.
'DWTS' pro Lindsay Arnold gives birth to second child: 'We are so in love'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'DWTS' pro Lindsay Arnold gives birth to second child: 'We are so in love'
May 5 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold welcomed her second child, a daughter, with her husband, Sam Cusick.
Billie Lourd, Mark Hamill honor Carrie Fisher at Walk of Fame ceremony
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Billie Lourd, Mark Hamill honor Carrie Fisher at Walk of Fame ceremony
May 5 (UPI) -- Carrie Fisher received a posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star with her daughter, Billie Lourd, and "Star Wars" co-star Mark Hamill in attendance.
Ed Sheeran releases 'Subract' album
Music // 1 hour ago
Ed Sheeran releases 'Subract' album
May 5 (UPI) -- After winning a victory in a copyright case, Ed Sheeran releases his XX studio album "Subtract."
Rebecca Ferguson: 'Silo' is 'completely relatable to society'
TV // 6 hours ago
Rebecca Ferguson: 'Silo' is 'completely relatable to society'
LOS ANGELES, May 5 (UPI) -- Rebecca Ferguson discusses the themes of her new sci-fi show, "Silo," premiering Friday on Apple TV+, and its physical demands, too.
Famous birthdays for May 5: Henry Cavill, Nathan Chen
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 5: Henry Cavill, Nathan Chen
May 5 (UPI) -- Actor Henry Cavill turns 40 and American figure skater Nathan Chen turns 24, among the famous birthdays for May 5.
University of Florida awards honorary degree to Gainesville native Tom Petty
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
University of Florida awards honorary degree to Gainesville native Tom Petty
May 4 (UPI) -- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Tom Petty now has a posthumous honorary degree from the University of Florida.
Zooey Deschanel investigates fat, carbs, more in 'What Am I Eating?'
TV // 17 hours ago
Zooey Deschanel investigates fat, carbs, more in 'What Am I Eating?'
May 4 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the trailer for "What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel" on Thursday. The food show premieres May 23 and deals with subjects like fats, carbs, chocolate and more.
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
TV // 19 hours ago
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
May 4 (UPI) -- Fox announced the 12 contestants for "Stars on Mars," a reality TV competition hosted by William Shatner. It premieres on June 5.
iKon release 'Take Off' album, 'U' music video
Music // 20 hours ago
iKon release 'Take Off' album, 'U' music video
May 4 (UPI) -- K-pop group iKon released its third studio album, "Take Off," and a music video for the song "U."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Emilio Estevez has pitch for how to reboot 'The Mighty Ducks'
Emilio Estevez has pitch for how to reboot 'The Mighty Ducks'
Emilio Estevez has plans for multiple 'Young Guns' sequels
Emilio Estevez has plans for multiple 'Young Guns' sequels
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
Hospitalized Jamie Foxx thanks fans for support
Hospitalized Jamie Foxx thanks fans for support
'Selling Sunset': Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young clash in Season 6 trailer
'Selling Sunset': Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young clash in Season 6 trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement