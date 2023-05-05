Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 5, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 5: Henry Cavill, Nathan Chen

By UPI Staff
Henry Cavill arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Enola Holmes 2" at the Paris Theater in New York City on October 27. The actor turns 40 on May 5. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
Henry Cavill arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Enola Holmes 2" at the Paris Theater in New York City on October 27. The actor turns 40 on May 5. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Danish philosopher Soren Kierkegaard in 1813

-- German political theorist Karl Marx in 1818

-- Hatmaker John Stetson in 1830

-- Crusading journalist Nellie Bly in 1864

File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

-- Radio actor Freeman Gosden, Amos of "Amos and Andy," in 1899

-- Chef/cookbook author James Beard in 1903

-- Actor Tyrone Power in 1914

-- Singer/actor Alice Faye in 1915

-- Actor Michael Murphy in 1938 (age 84)

-- Actor Lance Henriksen in 1940 (age 83)

-- Singer Tammy Wynette in 1942

-- Actor Michael Palin in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor John Rhys-Davies in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Roger Rees in 1944

-- Author/columnist Kurt Loder in 1945 (age 78)

-- TV newsman Brian Williams in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Tina Yothers in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Danielle Fishel in 1981 (age 42)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor Henry Cavill in 1983 (age 40)

-- Singer/songwriter Adele Adkins in 1988 (age 35)

-- Singer Chris Brown in 1989 (age 34)

-- Model Hannah Jeter in 1990 (age 33)

-- U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen, first to land six quad jumps in Olympics program, in 1999 (age 24)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Read More

'The Witcher' Season 3 gets June premiere date, first teaser 'The Witcher': Geralt, Yennefer embrace Ciri in Season 3 poster James Corden signs off 'The Late Late Show' with star-studded send-off

Latest Headlines

University of Florida awards honorary degree to Gainesville native Tom Petty
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
University of Florida awards honorary degree to Gainesville native Tom Petty
May 4 (UPI) -- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Tom Petty now has a posthumous honorary degree from the University of Florida.
Zooey Deschanel investigates fat, carbs, more in 'What Am I Eating?'
TV // 10 hours ago
Zooey Deschanel investigates fat, carbs, more in 'What Am I Eating?'
May 4 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the trailer for "What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel" on Thursday. The food show premieres May 23 and deals with subjects like fats, carbs, chocolate and more.
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
TV // 11 hours ago
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
May 4 (UPI) -- Fox announced the 12 contestants for "Stars on Mars," a reality TV competition hosted by William Shatner. It premieres on June 5.
iKon release 'Take Off' album, 'U' music video
Music // 12 hours ago
iKon release 'Take Off' album, 'U' music video
May 4 (UPI) -- K-pop group iKon released its third studio album, "Take Off," and a music video for the song "U."
Drew Barrymore pulls out as MTV Movie & TV Awards host
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Drew Barrymore pulls out as MTV Movie & TV Awards host
May 4 (UPI) -- Drew Barrymore dropped out of hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards in support of the writers strike.
Ed Sheeran found not liable in 'Thinking Out Loud' copyright lawsuit
Music // 13 hours ago
Ed Sheeran found not liable in 'Thinking Out Loud' copyright lawsuit
May 4 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran was cleared by a federal jury after being accused of copying the Marvin Gaye hit "Let's Get It On" in his 2014 single "Thinking Out Loud."
50 Cent to launch 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'' 20th anniversary tour
Music // 14 hours ago
50 Cent to launch 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'' 20th anniversary tour
May 4 (UPI) -- Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will perform across North America and Europe on "The Final Lap" tour featuring Busta Rhymes and Jeremih.
'With Love': Lily is caught in love triangle in Season 2 trailer
TV // 15 hours ago
'With Love': Lily is caught in love triangle in Season 2 trailer
May 4 (UPI) -- "With Love," a romantic dramedy starring Emeraude Toubia and Mark Indelicato, will return for a second season on Prime Video.
'One Piece' creator gives update on live-action series: 'We're in the final process'
TV // 15 hours ago
'One Piece' creator gives update on live-action series: 'We're in the final process'
May 4 (UPI) -- "One Piece" creator Eiichiro Oda said the live-action adaptation at Netflix will be "setting sail very soon."
'Selling Sunset': Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young clash in Season 6 trailer
TV // 16 hours ago
'Selling Sunset': Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young clash in Season 6 trailer
May 4 (UPI) -- "Selling Sunset" with return for a sixth season on Netflix in May.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Emilio Estevez has plans for multiple 'Young Guns' sequels
Emilio Estevez has plans for multiple 'Young Guns' sequels
Hospitalized Jamie Foxx thanks fans for support
Hospitalized Jamie Foxx thanks fans for support
Emilio Estevez has pitch for how to reboot 'The Mighty Ducks'
Emilio Estevez has pitch for how to reboot 'The Mighty Ducks'
Maria Menounos shares pancreatic cancer diagnosis ahead of child's birth
Maria Menounos shares pancreatic cancer diagnosis ahead of child's birth
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement