Famous birthdays for May 5: Henry Cavill, Nathan Chen

Henry Cavill arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Enola Holmes 2" at the Paris Theater in New York City on October 27. The actor turns 40 on May 5. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include: Advertisement

-- Danish philosopher Soren Kierkegaard in 1813

-- German political theorist Karl Marx in 1818

-- Hatmaker John Stetson in 1830

-- Crusading journalist Nellie Bly in 1864

File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

-- Radio actor Freeman Gosden, Amos of "Amos and Andy," in 1899

-- Chef/cookbook author James Beard in 1903

-- Actor Tyrone Power in 1914

-- Singer/actor Alice Faye in 1915

-- Actor Michael Murphy in 1938 (age 84)

-- Actor Lance Henriksen in 1940 (age 83)

-- Singer Tammy Wynette in 1942

-- Actor Michael Palin in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor John Rhys-Davies in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Roger Rees in 1944

-- Author/columnist Kurt Loder in 1945 (age 78)

-- TV newsman Brian Williams in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Tina Yothers in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Danielle Fishel in 1981 (age 42)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Advertisement

-- Actor Henry Cavill in 1983 (age 40)

-- Singer/songwriter Adele Adkins in 1988 (age 35)

-- Singer Chris Brown in 1989 (age 34)

-- Model Hannah Jeter in 1990 (age 33)

-- U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen, first to land six quad jumps in Olympics program, in 1999 (age 24)