May 4, 2023 / 8:29 AM

Billie Lourd: Carrie Fisher's siblings 'know why' they weren't invited to Walk of Fame event

By Karen Butler
Billie Lourd doesn't want her late mother's siblings at her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame dedication ceremony on Thursday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Billie Lourd doesn't want her late mother's siblings at her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame dedication ceremony on Thursday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

May 4 (UPI) -- Scream Queens and Ticket to Paradise star Billie Lourd has issued a statement explaining why she doesn't want her late mother Carrie Fisher's siblings at her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame dedication ceremony Thursday.

Lourd's words were in response to public remarks made by Todd, Joely and Tricia Leigh Fisher.

"I apologize to anyone reading this for feeling the need to defend myself publicly from these family members. But unfortunately, because they publicly attacked me, I have to publicly respond. The truth is I did not invite them to this ceremony. They know why," the 30-year-old actress said in a statement to Variety Wednesday.

"Days after my mom died, her brother and her sister chose to process their grief publicly and capitalize on my mother's death, by doing multiple interviews and selling individual books for a lot of money, with my mom and my grandmother's deaths as the subject."

Lourd said she understands they have the right to do whatever they want, but wish they had taken her feelings into consideration.

"The truth of my mom's very complicated relationship with her family is only known by me and those who were actually close to her," she said. "I chose to and still choose to deal with her loss in a much different way."

Todd Fisher told TMZ Tuesday, "It's heartbreaking and shocking to me that I was intentionally omitted from attending this important legacy event for my sister, Carrie."

"I was always a big part of everything my sister and mother did historically over their lifetimes," he added.

Carrie Fisher is getting her star on "Star Wars Day." The actress played Princess Leia in the classic film franchise.

She died in 2016 at the age of 60. Her mother, screen icon Debbie Reynolds, died a day later. She was 84.

