May 4, 2023 / 10:17 AM

Kristen Doute says Tom Sandoval cheated with 'multiple' people

By Annie Martin
Kristen Doute alleged that "Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with other people beyond Raquel Leviss. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kristen Doute alleged that "Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with other people beyond Raquel Leviss. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Kristen Doute says Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with "multiple" people.

Doute alleged on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that Sandoval was unfaithful with other people beyond Raquel Leviss.

Sandoval and Madix split in March following news Sandoval cheated with Leviss, their Vanderpump Rules co-star.

On WWHL, Doute, who starred in the first eight seasons of Vanderpump Rules and appears as a guest in Season 10, was asked if she's heard of other instances of Sandoval cheating since news of the Leviss affair broke.

"Since the Raquel news broke I've heard multiple things now coming out of the woodwork," Doute said.

"No one that I know personally but when he and [Tom] Schwartz, specifically when he and Schwartz were doing appearances together, a friend of a friend hooked up with him," she alleged.

In another conversation, Doute said she wasn't surprised by Sandoval cheating but did say she was "completely shocked" he would cheat on Leviss.

Doute also shut down opinions that Leviss "had it coming" after beginning a relationship with Sandoval while he was still dating Doute.

"I'm the one who gets to say this -- nobody else's opinion matters. It is not the same thing. She didn't deserve it," she said.

Vanderpump Rules is in its 10th season on Bravo.

