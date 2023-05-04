Famous birthdays for May 4: Lance Bass, Randy Travis

1/4

May 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include: Advertisement

-- Educator Horace Mann in 1796

-- First lady Julia Tyler in 1820

-- English biologist/agnostic Thomas Huxley in 1825

-- American landscape painter Frederic Church in 1826

-- Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in 1928

-- Actor Audrey Hepburn in 1929

-- Opera singer Roberta Peters in 1930

-- Katherine Jackson, matriarch of the singing Jackson family, in 1930 (age 93)

-- Guitarist Dick Dale in 1937

-- Novelist Robin Cook in 1940 (age 83)

-- Political commentator George Will in 1941 (age 82)

-- Singer Nickolas Ashford in 1941

-- Sigmund "Jackie" Jackson, member of the Jackson 5, in 1951 (age 72)

-- Singer Oleta Adams in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Pia Zadora in 1954 (age 69)

-- Artist Keith Haring in 1958

-- Country singer Randy Travis in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Ana Gasteyer in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Will Arnett in 1970 (age 53)

-- Bassist Mike Dirnt, born Michael Ryan Pritchard, in 1972 (age 51)

-- Model/fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons in 1975 (age 48)

-- Sports reporter Erin Andrews in 1978 (age 45)

-- Pop singer Lance Bass in 1979 (age 44)

-- Professional golfer Rory McIlroy in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Grace Phipps in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Alexander Gould in 1994 (age 29)

-- Actor Alex Lawther in 1995 (age 28)

-- Actor Shameik Moore in 1995 (age 28)

-- Actor Nicholas Hamilton in 2000 (age 23)

-- Actor Brooklynn Prince in 2010 (age 13)