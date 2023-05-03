Trending
May 3, 2023 / 7:38 AM

Kevin Costner, wife Christine Baumgartner divorcing after 18 years

By Karen Butler
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner are divorcing after 18 years of marriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner are divorcing after 18 years of marriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- The Bodyguard and Yellowstone star Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner are divorcing after 18 years of marriage.

The couple has three children together -- Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," Costner said in a statement Tuesday.

"We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Baumgartner filed for divorce Monday, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and asking for joint custody of the kids.

Costner also wants joint custody and, in the response he filed Tuesday through his attorney Laura Wasser, said, "Spousal support to be payable to petitioner pursuant to the terms of the parties' Premarital Agreement."

Costner also has three adult children with his ex-wife, Cindy, to whom he was married 1978 through 1994, and another adult son with his former girlfriend Bridget Rooney.

'Small Light' star Bel Powley: Miep Gies a feminist everywoman in Anne Frank story Actress, doula Poppy Liu: 'Dead Ringers' explores 'all of my favorite things' 'Fatal Attraction' star Lizzy Caplan: Alex is a romantic who needs a lot of help Dennis Lehane: Southie mom is Irish mob's worst nightmare in 'Small Mercies'

