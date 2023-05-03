Trending
May 3, 2023 / 11:43 AM

Michael Douglas to receive honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival

By Annie Martin
1/5
Michael Douglas will be honored at the 32nd annual Cannes Film Festival in May. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Michael Douglas will be honored at the 32nd annual Cannes Film Festival in May. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Michael Douglas will be honored at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Organizers announced in a press release Wednesday that Douglas, 78, will receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the 32nd annual festival in May.

The honorary Palme d'Or recognizes Douglas' career and his engagement for cinema. Previous recipients include Tom Cruise, Forest Whitaker, Jodie Foster, Clint Eastwood and Jane Fonda.

Several of Douglas' films have premiered at Cannes, including The China Syndrome (1979), Basic Instinct (1992) and Behind the Candelabra (2013).

"It is always a breath of fresh air to be at Cannes, which has long provided a wonderful platform for bold creators, artistic audacities and excellence in storytelling. From my first time here in 1979 for The China Syndrome to my most recent premiere for Behind the Candelabra in 2013, the Festival has always reminded me that magic of cinema is not just in what we see onscreen but in its ability to impact people all around the world. After more than 50 years in the business, it's an honor to return to the Croisette to open the Festival and embrace our shared global language of film," Douglas said in a statement.

Douglas will be honored at the Cannes opening ceremony May 16, which will air live on France 2 and internationally on Brut.

In addition, a previously unreleased documentary about Douglas by Amine Mesta will be shown May 14 and May 16 at Cannes.

Douglas most recently starred as Hank Pym in the Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

