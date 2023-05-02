Karlie Kloss expecting second child, shows baby bump at Met Gala

1/3

Karlie Koss shows her baby bump at the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, aka the Met Gala, on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Karlie Kloss is going to be a mom of two. The 30-year-old model is expecting her second child with her husband, Joshua Kushner. Advertisement

Kloss announced her pregnancy by unveiling her baby bump Monday at the Met Gala. The expectant mom wore a form-fitting black dress with a pearl belt and layered necklace.

Kloss' dress was a reimagining of a 1983 design by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. The gown was designed for Kloss by Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson.

Monday's gala honored Lagerfeld, the late fashion designer and former creative director of Chanel and Fendi, who died at age 85 in February 2019.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Kloss explained why she chose to unveil her pregnancy at the Met Gala.

"This is the most important night in fashion, of course, and I'm honestly surprised I could keep it a secret this long," she said.

Kloss and Kushner married in October 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Levi Joseph, in March 2021.

Kloss is known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret and has since pursued entrepreneurship.

Tennis star Serena Williams also announced her second pregnancy Monday ahead of the Met Gala.

