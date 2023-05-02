Trending
Entertainment News
May 2, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 2: Christine Baranski, Princess Charlotte

By UPI Staff
Christine Baranski arrives on the red carpet for the Met Gala celebrating the Costume Institute opening of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" in New York City on May 2, 2022. The actor turns 71 on May 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Catherine the Great, empress of Russia, in 1729

-- Gen. Henry Robert, author of Robert's Rules of Order, in 1837

-- Gossip columnist Hedda Hopper in 1885

-- German fighter ace Manfred "The Red Baron" von Richthofen in 1892

File Photo by C.J. von Duhren

-- Broadway composer Lorenz Hart in 1895

-- Childcare specialist Dr. Benjamin Spock in 1903

-- Singer/actor Theodore Bikel in 1924

-- Author Martha Grimes in 1931 (age 92)

-- Singer Engelbert Humperdinck, born Arnold Dorsey, in 1936 (age 87)

-- Activist/singer Bianca Jagger in 1945 (age 78)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

-- Actor David Suchet in 1946 (age 77)

-- Pop singer Lesley Gore in 1946

-- Inventor James Dyson in 1947 (age 76)

-- Country singer Larry Gatlin in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Christine Baranski in 1952 (age 71)

-- Fashion designer Donatella Versace in 1955 (age 68)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor/former professional wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in 1972 (age 51)

-- Soccer star David Beckham in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Ellie Kemper in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Robert Buckley in 1981 (age 42)

-- NASCAR driver Kyle Busch in 1985 (38)

-- Singer Lily Allen in 1985 (age 38)

-- Comedian/actor Molly Kearney in 1992 (age 31)

-- Princess Charlotte of Cambridge in 2015 (8)

File Photo by Neil Hall/UPI

