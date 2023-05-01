Trending
May 1, 2023 / 9:48 AM

Tish Cyrus announces engagement to Dominic Purcell

By Karen Butler
Tish Cyrus has announced her engagement to actor Dominic Purcell. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tish Cyrus has announced her engagement to actor Dominic Purcell. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Tish Cyrus -- the mother of singers Miley and Noah Cyrus -- has announced she is engaged to actor Dominic Purcell.

"A thousand times.... YES @dominicpurcell," the 55-year-old Cyrus matriarch wrote on Instagram Sunday.

The post included photos of her showing off an emerald-cut diamond ring and hugging her new fiance.

Cyrus was married to country music star Billy Ray Cyrus from 1993 to 2020.

Purcell, 53, is known for his roles on Prison Break, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow.

Last week, he posted on his Instagram account: "Punching way above my weight -- yep absolutely -- I'm a lucky bastard. She's the best human ever. Love ya love @tishcyrus."

