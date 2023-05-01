Trending
May 1, 2023

WWE star Carmella expecting child after miscarriages

By Annie Martin

May 1 (UPI) -- WWE star Carmella is going to be a mom.

The 35-year-old professional wrestler, born Leah Van Dale, is expecting her first child with her husband, fellow WWE wrestler and commentator Matt Polinsky, aka Corey Graves, after previously experiencing two miscarriages.

Carmella shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos of herself with Graves. Carmella bared her baby bump in a white bra top and jeans.

"after every storm there is a rainbow," she captioned the post. "our little miracle is due this november and we couldn't be more thrilled."

Carmella said in an interview with Good Morning America that she learned of her pregnancy in March. She previously experienced miscarriages in September and October of 2022.

"It's just all been such a whirlwind," the star said. "I think because of my past, it was hard to get excited off the bat about this one, but I was cautiously optimistic. I try to have a good mindset, a positive mindset this time around, and it's working. So I'm very happy about that."

Carmella added that Graves was "completely shocked and surprised" by her pregnancy.

"He was so excited, and from the get-go when I told him, we both just really tried to have such a positive outlook on it," she said.

Carmella and Graves married in April 2022.

