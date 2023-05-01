Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 1, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 1: Tim McGraw, Judy Collins

By UPI Staff
1/2
Tim McGraw attends the premiere of "1883" at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on December 11, 2021. The singer turns 56 on May 1. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Tim McGraw attends the premiere of "1883" at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on December 11, 2021. The singer turns 56 on May 1. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Sharpshooter Calamity Jane, born Martha Jane Cannary Burke, in 1852

-- U.S. Army Gen. Mark Clark in 1896

-- Singer Kate Smith in 1907

-- Actor Glenn Ford in 1916

-- Television personality Jack Paar in 1918

-- Author Joseph Heller in 1923

-- Game show host Art Fleming in 1924

-- Mercury astronaut Scott Carpenter in 1925

-- Singer Judy Collins in 1939 (age 84)

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

-- Singer Rita Coolidge in 1945 (age 78)

-- Hong Kong film director John Woo in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Joanna Lumley in 1946 (age 77)

-- Patrice Talon, president of Benin, in 1958 (age 65)

-- Jockey Steve Cauthen in 1960 (age 63)

-- Singer Tim McGraw in 1967 (age 56)

-- Filmmaker Wes Anderson in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor James Badge Dale in 1978 (age 45)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor Jamie Dornan in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Lizzy Greene in 2003 (age 20)

-- Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, NBA star Kobe Bryant's daughter, in 2006

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Cannes Film Festival: Wes Anderson, Catherine Breillat, Martin Scorsese films among lineup

Latest Headlines

'Super Mario Bros.' tops North American box office for fourth weekend
Movies // 9 hours ago
'Super Mario Bros.' tops North American box office for fourth weekend
April 30 (UPI) -- "Super Mario Bros." is the No. 1 movie in North America for a fourth weekend, earning an additional $40 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Actress, doula Poppy Liu: 'Dead Ringers' explores 'all of my favorite things'
TV // 14 hours ago
Actress, doula Poppy Liu: 'Dead Ringers' explores 'all of my favorite things'
NEW YORK, April 30 (UPI) -- Poppy Liu told UPI she signed on to star in "Dead Ringers," a thriller set in the world of women's healthcare, because it explores so many issues that are important to her.
Google Doodle pays tribute to late actor Alan Rickman
Movies // 15 hours ago
Google Doodle pays tribute to late actor Alan Rickman
April 30 (UPI) -- Sunday's Google Doodle pays tribute to the late actor Alan Rickman, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2016 at the age of 69.
'Fatal Attraction' star Lizzy Caplan: Alex is a romantic who needs a lot of help
TV // 18 hours ago
'Fatal Attraction' star Lizzy Caplan: Alex is a romantic who needs a lot of help
NEW YORK, April 30 (UPI) -- Lizzy Caplan told UPI her series remake of the 1987 movie thriller, "Fatal Attraction," takes the time to explore who Alex Forrest is and why her relationship with Dan Gallagher becomes so toxic.
Famous birthdays for April 30: Ana de Armas, Travis Scott
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for April 30: Ana de Armas, Travis Scott
April 30 (UPI) -- Actor Ana de Armas turns 35 and rapper Travis Scott turns 31, among the famous birthdays for April 30.
King Charles' coronation concert to include Tom Cruise, Joan Collins, Winnie the Pooh
Music // 1 day ago
King Charles' coronation concert to include Tom Cruise, Joan Collins, Winnie the Pooh
April 29 (UPI) -- British King Charles' coronation concert is to include pre-taped segments featuring Tom Cruise, Joan Collins, Tom Jones, Bear Grylls, Oti Mabuse and Winnie the Pooh, the BBC announced.
Donna Summer documentary to debut on HBO May 20
Music // 1 day ago
Donna Summer documentary to debut on HBO May 20
April 29 (UPI) -- HBO has announced plans to air a documentary called "Love to Love You, Donna Summer" on May 20.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 7th week
Music // 1 day ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 7th week
April 29 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a seventh straight week.
Famous birthdays for April 29: Willie Nelson, Andre Agassi
Entertainment News // 2 days ago
Famous birthdays for April 29: Willie Nelson, Andre Agassi
April 29 (UPI) -- Country singer Willie Nelson turns 90 and tennis player Andre Agassi turns 52, among the famous birthdays for April 29.
Dennis Lehane: Southie mom is Irish mob's worst nightmare in 'Small Mercies'
Entertainment News // 2 days ago
Dennis Lehane: Southie mom is Irish mob's worst nightmare in 'Small Mercies'
NEW YORK, April 28 (UPI) -- Dennis Lehane's latest Boston crime drama, "Small Mercies," focuses on a woman with nothing to lose who stands up to the Irish mobsters running her neighborhood.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle pays tribute to late actor Alan Rickman
Google Doodle pays tribute to late actor Alan Rickman
'Fatal Attraction' star Lizzy Caplan: Alex is a romantic who needs a lot of help
'Fatal Attraction' star Lizzy Caplan: Alex is a romantic who needs a lot of help
Famous birthdays for April 30: Ana de Armas, Travis Scott
Famous birthdays for April 30: Ana de Armas, Travis Scott
Carol Burnett 90th birthday celebration: How to watch, what to expect
Carol Burnett 90th birthday celebration: How to watch, what to expect
Dennis Lehane: Southie mom is Irish mob's worst nightmare in 'Small Mercies'
Dennis Lehane: Southie mom is Irish mob's worst nightmare in 'Small Mercies'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement