Famous birthdays for May 1: Tim McGraw, Judy Collins

May 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- Sharpshooter Calamity Jane, born Martha Jane Cannary Burke, in 1852
-- U.S. Army Gen. Mark Clark in 1896
-- Singer Kate Smith in 1907
-- Actor Glenn Ford in 1916
-- Television personality Jack Paar in 1918
-- Author Joseph Heller in 1923
-- Game show host Art Fleming in 1924
-- Mercury astronaut Scott Carpenter in 1925
-- Singer Judy Collins in 1939 (age 84)
-- Singer Rita Coolidge in 1945 (age 78)
-- Hong Kong film director John Woo in 1946 (age 77)
-- Actor Joanna Lumley in 1946 (age 77)
-- Patrice Talon, president of Benin, in 1958 (age 65)
-- Jockey Steve Cauthen in 1960 (age 63)
-- Singer Tim McGraw in 1967 (age 56)
-- Filmmaker Wes Anderson in 1969 (age 54)
-- Actor James Badge Dale in 1978 (age 45)
-- Actor Jamie Dornan in 1982 (age 41)
-- Actor Lizzy Greene in 2003 (age 20)
-- Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, NBA star Kobe Bryant's daughter, in 2006