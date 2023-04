Famous birthdays for April 30: Ana de Armas, Travis Scott

1/3

April 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include: Advertisement

-- Hungarian composer Franz Lehar, who wrote the operetta "The Merry Widow," in 1870

-- Actor Eve Arden in 1908

-- Dutch Queen Juliana in 1909

-- Actor Cloris Leachman in 1926

-- Actor Gary Collins in 1938

-- Actor Burt Young in 1940 (age 83)

-- Singer Bobby Vee in 1943

-- Actor Jill Clayburgh in 1944

-- Sweden's King Carl Gustaf XVI in 1946 (age 77)

-- U.S. Olympic champion swimmer Don Schollander in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Perry King in 1948 (age 75)

-- Film director Jane Campion in 1954 (age 69)

-- Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper in 1959 (age 64)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Isiah Thomas in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Johnny Galecki in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Sam Heughan in 1980 (age 43)

-- Singer Justin Vernon in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Kunal Nayyar in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Kirsten Dunst in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Gal Gadot in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Dianna Agron in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Ana de Armas in 1988 (age 35)

-- Rapper Travis Scott, born Jacques Webster, in 1992 (age 31)