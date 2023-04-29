Advertisement
April 29, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 29: Willie Nelson, Andre Agassi

By UPI Staff
Kacey Musgraves performs with Willie Nelson at the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 13, 2019. Nelson turns 90 on April 29. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kacey Musgraves performs with Willie Nelson at the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 13, 2019. Nelson turns 90 on April 29. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Publisher William Randolph Hearst in 1863

-- Bandleader and composer Edward Kennedy "Duke" Ellington in 1899

-- Japanese Emperor Hirohito in 1901

-- Actor Celeste Holm in 1917

-- Musician Toots Thielemans, born Jean-Baptiste Frédéric Isidor, Baron Thielemans, in 1922

-- British skiffle group leader Lonnie Donegan in 1931

-- Country singer Willie Nelson in 1933 (age 90)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Luis Aparicio in 1934 (age 89)

-- Conductor Zubin Mehta in 1936 (age 87)

-- Financier/Ponzi scheme operator Bernard Madoff in 1938

-- Musician Tommy James in 1947 (age 76)

-- Long-distance runner/former U.S. Rep. Jim Ryun, R-Kan., in 1947 (age 76)

-- Golfer/TV analyst Johnny Miller in 1947 (age 76)

-- Auto racer Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 1951

-- Comedian Nora Dunn in 1952 (age 71)

-- Comedian/actor/producer Jerry Seinfeld in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Leslie Jordan in 1955

-- Actor Kate Mulgrew in 1955 (age 68)

-- Actor Daniel Day-Lewis in 1957 (age 66)

-- Actor Michelle Pfeiffer in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Eve Plumb in 1958 (age 65)

-- Tennis player Andre Agassi in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Uma Thurman in 1970 (age 53)

-- Rapper Master P, born Percy Robert Miller, in 1970 (age 53)

-- Tennis doubles specialist Bob Bryan in 1978 (age 45)

-- Tennis doubles specialist Mike Bryan in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Katherine Langford in 1996 (age 27)

-- U.S. women's national soccer team member Mallory Pugh in 1998 (age 25)

-- Actor Ella Hunt in 1998 (age 25)

-- Actor Xochitl Gomez in 2006 (age 17)

Dennis Lehane: Southie mom is Irish mob's worst nightmare in 'Small Mercies'
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
NEW YORK, April 28 (UPI) -- Dennis Lehane's latest Boston crime drama, "Small Mercies," focuses on a woman with nothing to lose who stands up to the Irish mobsters running her neighborhood.
Ed Sheeran announces theater tour, serenades jury in copyright case
Music // 14 hours ago
April 28 (UPI) -- While defending himself in a copyright case, singer Ed Sheeran announced that he is launching a 14-date theater tour.
Movie review: Touching 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' delivers tears, laughs
Movies // 15 hours ago
LOS ANGELES, April 28 (UPI) -- "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," in theaters May 5, delivers a substantial emotional story along with the humor and action.
EXO's Baekhyun records 'Hello' in making-of music video
Music // 16 hours ago
April 28 (UPI) -- K-pop star Baekhyun released a "making-of" version of his music video for "Hello," his song for the "Dr. Romantic 3" soundtrack.
Post Malone addresses weight loss concerns, says he's 'never felt healthier'
Music // 16 hours ago
April 28 (UPI) -- "Chemical" singer Post Malone denied using drugs while discussing his weight loss in a post to fans.
'Poor Things' with Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe to open in September
Movies // 17 hours ago
April 28 (UPI) -- "Poor Things," a new film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo, opens in theaters in September.
'Top Boy' revival gets Season 3 teaser, September release date
TV // 17 hours ago
April 28 (UPI) -- "Top Boy," a revival of the British crime drama starring Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson, will return for a third and final season on Netflix.
'Transformers' stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback honored at CinemaCon
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
April 28 (UPI) -- "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback received the Rising Stars of the Year Award at CinemaCon.
'Breaking the Ice' docuseries on diverse ice skating team comes to WE tv in July
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
April 28 (UPI) -- "Breaking the Ice" follows Washington, D.C.-based coach Rory Flack as she trains a diverse synchronized ice skating team trying to make history.
Bebe Rexha releases new album, 'Seasons' music video with Dolly Parton
Music // 18 hours ago
April 28 (UPI) -- Bebe Rexha released her third album, "Bebe," and a music video for the song "Seasons" with Dolly Parton.
