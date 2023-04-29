Famous birthdays for April 29: Willie Nelson, Andre Agassi

April 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
April 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include:
-- Publisher William Randolph Hearst in 1863
-- Bandleader and composer Edward Kennedy "Duke" Ellington in 1899
-- Japanese Emperor Hirohito in 1901
-- Actor Celeste Holm in 1917
-- Musician Toots Thielemans, born Jean-Baptiste Frédéric Isidor, Baron Thielemans, in 1922
-- British skiffle group leader Lonnie Donegan in 1931
-- Country singer Willie Nelson in 1933 (age 90)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Luis Aparicio in 1934 (age 89)
-- Conductor Zubin Mehta in 1936 (age 87)
-- Financier/Ponzi scheme operator Bernard Madoff in 1938
-- Musician Tommy James in 1947 (age 76)
-- Long-distance runner/former U.S. Rep. Jim Ryun, R-Kan., in 1947 (age 76)
-- Golfer/TV analyst Johnny Miller in 1947 (age 76)
-- Auto racer Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 1951
-- Comedian Nora Dunn in 1952 (age 71)
-- Comedian/actor/producer Jerry Seinfeld in 1954 (age 69)
-- Actor Leslie Jordan in 1955
-- Actor Kate Mulgrew in 1955 (age 68)
-- Actor Daniel Day-Lewis in 1957 (age 66)
-- Actor Michelle Pfeiffer in 1958 (age 65)
-- Actor Eve Plumb in 1958 (age 65)
-- Tennis player Andre Agassi in 1970 (age 53)
-- Actor Uma Thurman in 1970 (age 53)
-- Rapper Master P, born Percy Robert Miller, in 1970 (age 53)
-- Tennis doubles specialist Bob Bryan in 1978 (age 45)
-- Tennis doubles specialist Mike Bryan in 1978 (age 45)
-- Actor Katherine Langford in 1996 (age 27)
-- U.S. women's national soccer team member Mallory Pugh in 1998 (age 25)
-- Actor Ella Hunt in 1998 (age 25)
-- Actor Xochitl Gomez in 2006 (age 17)