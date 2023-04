Famous birthdays for April 28: Ann-Margret, Jay Leno

1/5

Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include:

-- British King Edward IV in 1442

-- James Monroe, fifth president of the United States, in 1758

-- British engineer/mathematician/physicist/inventor Hertha Marks Ayrton in 1854

-- Actor Lionel Barrymore in 1878

-- German industrialist Oskar Schindler, credited with saving almost 1,200 Jews during the World War II Holocaust, in 1908

-- Automaker Ferruccio Lamborghini in 1916

-- Novelist Harper Lee in 1926

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State James Baker in 1930 (age 93)

-- Actor Carolyn Jones in 1930

-- Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in 1937

-- Actor Madge Sinclair in 1940

-- Actor Ann-Margret in 1941 (age 82)

-- Actor Marcia Strassman in 1948

-- Author Terry Pratchett in 1948

-- Actor Bruno Kirby in 1949

-- Comedian Jay Leno in 1950 (age 73)

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan in 1960 (age 63)

-- Author Ian Rankin in 1960 (age 63)

-- Hall of Fame baseball player Barry Larkin in 1964 (age 59)

-- Golfer John Daly in 1966 (age 57)

-- Rapper Too Short, born Todd Anthony Shaw, in 1966 (age 57)

-- Actor Bridget Moynahan in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Jorge Garcia in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Penelope Cruz in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Michael Carbonaro in 1976 (age 47)

-- TV personality Drew Scott in 1978 (age 45)

-- TV personality Jonathan Scott in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Jessica Alba in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Harry Shum Jr. in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Jenna Ushkowitz in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Tony Revolori in 1996 (age 27)

-- Rock musician Victoria de Angelis in 2000 (age 23)