Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 28, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 28: Ann-Margret, Jay Leno

By UPI Staff
1/5
Ann-Margret departs a ceremony honoring actor Alan Arkin with the 2,665th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on June 7, 2019. Ann-Margret turns 82 on April 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ann-Margret departs a ceremony honoring actor Alan Arkin with the 2,665th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on June 7, 2019. Ann-Margret turns 82 on April 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

Advertisement

-- British King Edward IV in 1442

-- James Monroe, fifth president of the United States, in 1758

-- British engineer/mathematician/physicist/inventor Hertha Marks Ayrton in 1854

-- Actor Lionel Barrymore in 1878

-- German industrialist Oskar Schindler, credited with saving almost 1,200 Jews during the World War II Holocaust, in 1908

-- Automaker Ferruccio Lamborghini in 1916

-- Novelist Harper Lee in 1926

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State James Baker in 1930 (age 93)

File Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI

-- Actor Carolyn Jones in 1930

-- Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in 1937

-- Actor Madge Sinclair in 1940

-- Actor Ann-Margret in 1941 (age 82)

-- Actor Marcia Strassman in 1948

-- Author Terry Pratchett in 1948

-- Actor Bruno Kirby in 1949

-- Comedian Jay Leno in 1950 (age 73)

File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI
Advertisement

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan in 1960 (age 63)

-- Author Ian Rankin in 1960 (age 63)

-- Hall of Fame baseball player Barry Larkin in 1964 (age 59)

-- Golfer John Daly in 1966 (age 57)

-- Rapper Too Short, born Todd Anthony Shaw, in 1966 (age 57)

-- Actor Bridget Moynahan in 1971 (age 52)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Jorge Garcia in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Penelope Cruz in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Michael Carbonaro in 1976 (age 47)

-- TV personality Drew Scott in 1978 (age 45)

-- TV personality Jonathan Scott in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Jessica Alba in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Harry Shum Jr. in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Jenna Ushkowitz in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Tony Revolori in 1996 (age 27)

-- Rock musician Victoria de Angelis in 2000 (age 23)

File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI

Read More

'Scream VI' premieres on Paramount+ Tuesday Met Gala: How to watch, what to expect Charlie Sheen, Chuck Lorre to reunite on 'How to Be a Bookie' at HBO Max

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Peter Pan & Wendy' sucks magic out of Neverland
Movies // 50 minutes ago
Movie review: 'Peter Pan & Wendy' sucks magic out of Neverland
LOS ANGELES, April 28 (UPI) -- "Peter Pan & Wendy," on Disney+ Friday, renders the Disney-animated adaptation as a mundane, small scale live-action film.
'Hunger Games' prequel lets the 10th games begin
Movies // 8 hours ago
'Hunger Games' prequel lets the 10th games begin
April 27 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released the trailer for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" on Thursday. The prequel hits theaters Nov. 17.
Adam Brody to play Kristen Bell's rabbi in Netflix series
TV // 12 hours ago
Adam Brody to play Kristen Bell's rabbi in Netflix series
April 27 (UPI) -- Netlix announced Thursday that Adam Brody has joined the cast of Erin Foster's untitled comedy series. Kristen Bell was attached to star in March.
'Working': Barack Obama meets employees from all walks of life
TV // 13 hours ago
'Working': Barack Obama meets employees from all walks of life
April 27 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama finds out more about working in America in a new Netflix docuseries.
'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 8 introduces Fame Games
TV // 14 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 8 introduces Fame Games
April 27 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 8 on Thursday. The show returns May 12 with new Fame Games for eliminated queens.
Stray Kids tease comeback with '5-Star' trailer
Music // 15 hours ago
Stray Kids tease comeback with '5-Star' trailer
April 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids will release a new EP, "5-Star," in June.
ACM Awards: Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde to perform
Music // 15 hours ago
ACM Awards: Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde to perform
April 27 (UPI) -- Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Dolly Parton and other performers will take the stage at the ACM Awards.
Longtime TV talk show host Jerry Springer is dead at 79
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Longtime TV talk show host Jerry Springer is dead at 79
April 27 (UPI) -- Longtime talk-show host Jerry Springer has died. He was 79. His publicist said he died on Thursday in Chicago.
'The Crown': Ed McVey, Meg Bellamy are Prince William, Kate Middleton in Season 6 photos
TV // 16 hours ago
'The Crown': Ed McVey, Meg Bellamy are Prince William, Kate Middleton in Season 6 photos
April 27 (UPI) -- Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy will play Prince William and Kate Middleton in the sixth and final season of the Netflix series "The Crown."
'Queer Eye' stars head to New Orleans in Season 7 trailer
TV // 16 hours ago
'Queer Eye' stars head to New Orleans in Season 7 trailer
April 27 (UPI) -- "Queer Eye" starring Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France will return for a seventh season on Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Longtime TV talk show host Jerry Springer is dead at 79
Longtime TV talk show host Jerry Springer is dead at 79
Carol Burnett 90th birthday celebration: How to watch, what to expect
Carol Burnett 90th birthday celebration: How to watch, what to expect
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' canceled at Meta
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' canceled at Meta
Peri Gilpin to return for 'Frasier' revival
Peri Gilpin to return for 'Frasier' revival
Kim Kardashian, Ali Wong wear white at TIME100 gala
Kim Kardashian, Ali Wong wear white at TIME100 gala
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement