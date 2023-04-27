Trending
April 27, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 27: Lizzo, Dutch King Willem-Alexander

By UPI Staff
Lizzo arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. The singer turns 35 on April 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
April 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- English historian Edward Gibbon in 1737

-- Philosopher Mary Wollstonecraft in 1759

-- Samuel F.B. Morse, American artist/inventor of magnetic telegraphy, in 1791

-- Ulysses S. Grant, 18th president of the United States/Civil War general, in 1822

-- Wallace Carothers, inventor of nylon in 1896

-- Cartoonist Walter Lantz in 1899

-- English poet C. Day-Lewis in 1904

-- Actor Jack Klugman in 1922

-- Coretta Scott King, wife of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., in 1927

-- Radio/TV host Casey Kasem in 1932

-- Actor Sandy Dennis in 1937

-- Playwright August Wilson in 1945

-- Rock musician Ace Frehley in 1951 (age 72)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member George Gervin in 1952 (age 71)

-- Pop singer Sheena Easton in 1959 (age 64)

-- Dutch King Willem-Alexander in 1967 (age 56)

-- Political journalist Dana Milbank in 1968 (age 55)

-- Rock singer Patrick Stump in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Jenna Coleman in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor William Moseley in 1987 (age 36)

-- Singer Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Darren Barnet in 1991 (age 32)

