Entertainment News
April 26, 2023 / 10:03 AM

White House Correspondents' Dinner: How to watch, what to expect

By Annie Martin
Roy Wood Jr. will be the featured entertainer at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Roy Wood Jr. will be the featured entertainer at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- The 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner will take place Saturday in Washington.

The gala is an annual fundraiser presented by the White House Correspondents' Association to finance its work.

This year's event will be held at the Washington Hilton and air live on C-SPAN.

Guests will include President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and first gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Actor and comedian Roy Wood Jr. will be the featured entertainer at the gala.

"It's an honor to be a part of a long-running tradition of celebrating those members of the media, who work so hard to uncover the truth, and hold our government accountable," Wood said in a press release in February. "It will be a great night that will go down in the history books, or not, depending on which state you live in."

How to watch

The White House Correspondents' Association Dinner will air live on C-SPAN at 8 p.m. EDT.

Participants

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will attend the event, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and First Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Roy Wood Jr. will be the featured entertainer. Wood and President Biden will give stand-up monologues, with White House Correspondents' Association president Tamara Keith to also give a speech.

Other guests will reportedly include John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Wood appeared as a contestant in Last Comic Standing Season 7 and joined The Daily Show as a correspondent in 2015. His most recent stand-up comedy special, Imperfect Messenger, is available on Paramount+.

