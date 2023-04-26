Reports: Halsey, boyfriend Alev Aydin split up

1/5

Halsey has split from their boyfriend, Alev Aydin, and is seeking full custody of their son, Ender. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Halsey and their boyfriend, Alev Aydin, have called it quits on their relationship. E! News reported Tuesday that Halsey, a singer-songwriter, and Aydin, a screenwriter, have broken up. Advertisement

Us Weekly confirmed the split and said Halsey is seeking full physical custody of Ender Riley, their 21-month-old son with Aydin.

Halsey filed a petition April 5 requesting full physical custody of Ender, with "reasonable visitation" to be granted to Aydin, according to People. Halsey also asked for joint legal custody and to split legal fees with Aydin.

"It's an amicable split," a source said. "They're planning to co-parent."

Halsey and Aydin were first linked in 2019. The pair went public with their relationship while announcing Halsey's pregnancy in January 2021.

Halsey gave birth to their son in July 2021.

The pair were still together as of February, with both Halsey and Aydin sharing Valentine's Day tributes.