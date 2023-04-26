Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 26, 2023 / 9:34 AM

Reports: Halsey, boyfriend Alev Aydin split up

By Annie Martin
1/5
Halsey has split from their boyfriend, Alev Aydin, and is seeking full custody of their son, Ender. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Halsey has split from their boyfriend, Alev Aydin, and is seeking full custody of their son, Ender. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Halsey and their boyfriend, Alev Aydin, have called it quits on their relationship.

E! News reported Tuesday that Halsey, a singer-songwriter, and Aydin, a screenwriter, have broken up.

Advertisement

Us Weekly confirmed the split and said Halsey is seeking full physical custody of Ender Riley, their 21-month-old son with Aydin.

Halsey filed a petition April 5 requesting full physical custody of Ender, with "reasonable visitation" to be granted to Aydin, according to People. Halsey also asked for joint legal custody and to split legal fees with Aydin.

"It's an amicable split," a source said. "They're planning to co-parent."

Halsey and Aydin were first linked in 2019. The pair went public with their relationship while announcing Halsey's pregnancy in January 2021.

Halsey gave birth to their son in July 2021.

The pair were still together as of February, with both Halsey and Aydin sharing Valentine's Day tributes.

Read More

Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas dazzle at 'Citadel' premiere Met Gala: How to watch, what to expect Daniel Radcliffe confirms birth of first child with Erin Darke What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Harriet the Spy': Harriet loses her notebook in Season 2 trailer
TV // 4 minutes ago
'Harriet the Spy': Harriet loses her notebook in Season 2 trailer
April 26 (UPI) -- "Harriet the Spy," an animated series based on the Louise Fitzhugh novel, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
White House Correspondents' Dinner: How to watch, what to expect
Entertainment News // 40 minutes ago
White House Correspondents' Dinner: How to watch, what to expect
April 26 (UPI) -- The White House Correspondents' Association Dinner will take place Saturday at the Washington Hilton in Washington.
Met Gala: How to watch, what to expect
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Met Gala: How to watch, what to expect
April 26 (UPI) -- The Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art will take place Monday in New York and honor late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.
'Chicken Run' sequel set for fall premiere
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Chicken Run' sequel set for fall premiere
April 26 (UPI) -- Netflix and Aardman released a new photo and more details about their upcoming stop-motion animated movie, "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget."
Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas dazzle at 'Citadel' premiere
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas dazzle at 'Citadel' premiere
April 26 (UPI) -- Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Stanley Tucci attended the Los Angeles premiere of their Amazon series "Citadel."
Peri Gilpin to return for 'Frasier' revival
TV // 2 hours ago
Peri Gilpin to return for 'Frasier' revival
April 26 (UPI) -- Peri Gilpin, who played Roz on "Frasier" from 1993 to 2004, is returning for the upcoming revival of the sitcom.
Jayden Elijah, West Duchovny: 'Saint X' explores money-happiness correlation
TV // 2 hours ago
Jayden Elijah, West Duchovny: 'Saint X' explores money-happiness correlation
NEW YORK, April 26 (UPI) -- Jayden Elijah and West Duchovny told UPI their characters Edwin and Alison view the correlation between money and happiness quite differently when they meet in the Hulu mystery series, "Saint X."
Rumer Willis gives birth to first child: 'You are pure magic'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Rumer Willis gives birth to first child: 'You are pure magic'
April 26 (UPI) -- Actress and reality TV personality Rumer Willis has given birth to her first child.
Famous birthdays for April 26: Jet Li, Carol Burnett
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 26: Jet Li, Carol Burnett
April 26 (UPI) -- Actor Jet Li turns 60 and actor Carol Burnett turns 90, among the famous birthdays for April 26.
Movie review: 'Are You There God' is a revolutionary coming-of-age tale
Movies // 9 hours ago
Movie review: 'Are You There God' is a revolutionary coming-of-age tale
LOS ANGELES, April 26 (UPI) -- The film adaptation of "Are You There God, It's Me, Margaret?" is revolutionary for its frank portrayal of puberty with no condescending or sugar coating.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Harry Belafonte, singer and civil rights activist, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte, singer and civil rights activist, dies at 96
Kimberly Williams-Paisley: 'Jesus Revolution' offers message of inclusivity
Kimberly Williams-Paisley: 'Jesus Revolution' offers message of inclusivity
Daniel Radcliffe confirms birth of first child with Erin Darke
Daniel Radcliffe confirms birth of first child with Erin Darke
Famous birthdays for April 26: Jet Li, Carol Burnett
Famous birthdays for April 26: Jet Li, Carol Burnett
Comedian Bob Newhart's wife Ginnie dead at 82
Comedian Bob Newhart's wife Ginnie dead at 82
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement