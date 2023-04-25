Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 25, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 25: Jonathan Bailey, Adria Arjona

By UPI Staff
1/3
Jonathan Bailey arrives at the "Bridgerton" Season 2 world premiere at the Tate Modern in London on March 22, 2022. The actor turns 35 on April 25. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE
Jonathan Bailey arrives at the "Bridgerton" Season 2 world premiere at the Tate Modern in London on March 22, 2022. The actor turns 35 on April 25. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

April 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Oliver Cromwell, lord protector of England, in 1599

-- Inventor/physicist Guglielmo Marconi in 1874

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice William Brennan in 1906

-- Pioneer broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow in 1908

-- Singer Ella Fitzgerald in 1917

-- Artist Edwin Parker "Cy" Twombly in 1928

-- Former Harlem Globetrotters basketball player George "Meadowlark" Lemon III in 1932

-- Actor Al Pacino in 1940 (age 83)

-- TV personality/dancer Len Goodman in 1944

-- Actor Talia Shire in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Hank Azaria in 1964 (age 59)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UP

-- Sports broadcaster Joe Buck in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Renee Zellweger in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Jason Lee in 1970 (age 53)

-- Basketball hall of fame member Tim Duncan in 1976 (age 47)

-- Champion skier Anja Paerson in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Daniel Sharman in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Sara Paxton in 1988 (age 35)

Advertisement

-- Actor Jonathan Bailey in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Adria Arjona in 1992 (age 31)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

'Wicked' movie gives first look at Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Ant Anstead celebrates 'two years of magic' with Renee Zellweger Toni Collette on turning down Bridget Jones role: 'I have no regrets' 'Dancing with the Stars' judge Len Goodman dies at 78

Latest Headlines

TV review: 'Fatal Attraction' finds compelling new territory in classic story
TV // 1 hour ago
TV review: 'Fatal Attraction' finds compelling new territory in classic story
LOS ANGELES, April 25 (UPI) -- Paramount+'s "Fatal Attraction," premiering Thursday, introduces intriguing new elements to the remake and even makes the familiar elements feel new again.
'Big Mouth' to end with Season 8
TV // 8 hours ago
'Big Mouth' to end with Season 8
April 24 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the renewal of "Big Mouth" for an eighth season on Monday, but confirmed the show would conclude with Season 8.
LeBron James reflects on high school team in 'Shooting Stars'
Movies // 9 hours ago
LeBron James reflects on high school team in 'Shooting Stars'
April 24 (UPI) -- Peacock released the teaser for "Shooting Stars" on Monday. The film about LeBron James' high school basketball team features James and the real players reminiscing in the present.
Adele hosts final 'Carpool Karoake' with James Corden
TV // 12 hours ago
Adele hosts final 'Carpool Karoake' with James Corden
April 24 (UPI) -- Adele closes out Carpool Karaoke with James Corden as the show heads to its final episode Thursday.
Aespa share 'My World' track list, teasers with Ningning, Giselle
Music // 13 hours ago
Aespa share 'My World' track list, teasers with Ningning, Giselle
April 24 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Aespa released a track list for their EP "My World" and individual teasers for Ningning and Giselle.
'Truth Be Told': Octavia Spencer series canceled at Apple TV+
TV // 14 hours ago
'Truth Be Told': Octavia Spencer series canceled at Apple TV+
April 24 (UPI) -- "Truth Be Told" star Octavia Spencer announced that the Apple TV+ series won't return for Season 4.
Maria Menounos, husband Keven Undergaro expecting baby girl
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Maria Menounos, husband Keven Undergaro expecting baby girl
April 24 (UPI) -- Maria Menounos and her husband, Keven Undergaro, announced the sex of their unborn first child.
'House of the Dragon': HBO casts Alys Rivers, 3 other roles for Season 2
TV // 14 hours ago
'House of the Dragon': HBO casts Alys Rivers, 3 other roles for Season 2
April 24 (UPI) -- Gayle Rankin, Simon Russell Beale, Freddie Fox and Abubakar Salim have joined the cast of "House of the Dragon" Season 2.
Jonas Brothers to join ESPN's NFL draft coverage
TV // 14 hours ago
Jonas Brothers to join ESPN's NFL draft coverage
April 24 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers will join ESPN's NFL Draft Night coverage with a new single and some commentary.
Connie Britton, Joan Allen, more join Netflix 'Zero Day'
TV // 15 hours ago
Connie Britton, Joan Allen, more join Netflix 'Zero Day'
April 24 (UPI) -- Netflix announced additional cast members for "Zero Day" on Monday. Connie Britton, Joan Allen, Jesse Plemons and Lizzy Caplan join Robert De Niro in the limited series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: Disappointing 'Sisu' spoils pleasure of seeing Nazis' demise
Movie review: Disappointing 'Sisu' spoils pleasure of seeing Nazis' demise
Richard Lewis announces Parkinson's diagnosis, retirement from stand-up
Richard Lewis announces Parkinson's diagnosis, retirement from stand-up
Jennifer Ehle: Opioid heiress on 'Dead Ringers' has no ethics
Jennifer Ehle: Opioid heiress on 'Dead Ringers' has no ethics
Maria Menounos, husband Keven Undergaro expecting baby girl
Maria Menounos, husband Keven Undergaro expecting baby girl
'Dancing with the Stars' judge Len Goodman dies at 78
'Dancing with the Stars' judge Len Goodman dies at 78
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement