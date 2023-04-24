Famous birthdays for April 24: Joe Keery, Barbra Streisand

April 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- French Roman Catholic St. Vincent de Paul in 1581
-- British novelist Anthony Trollope in 1815
-- French Gen. Philippe Petain in 1856
-- U.S. artist Willem de Kooning in 1904
-- Actor Shirley MacLaine in 1934 (age 89)
-- Actor Jill Ireland in 1936
-- Writer Sue Grafton in 1940
-- Singer/actor/filmmaker Barbra Streisand in 1942 (age 81)
-- Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley in 1942 (age 81)
-- Fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier in 1952 (age 71)
-- Actor Eric Bogosian in 1953 (age 70)
-- Actor Michael O'Keefe in 1955 (age 68)
-- Actor Cedric the Entertainer, born Cedric Antonio Kyles, in 1964 (age 59)
-- Actor Rebecca Mader in 1977 (age 46)
-- Singer/TV personality Kelly Clarkson in 1982 (age 41)
-- Country singer Carly Pearce in 1990 (age 33)
-- Actor Joe Keery in 1992 (age 31)
-- Actor Jack Quaid in 1992 (age 31)
-- Singer/actor Jordan Fisher in 1994 (age 29)
-- Singer Kehlani Parrish in 1995 (age 28)
-- Tennis star Ashleigh Barty in 1996 (age 27)