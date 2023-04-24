Advertisement
April 24, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 24: Joe Keery, Barbra Streisand

By UPI Staff
Joe Keery attends the premiere of "Stranger Things 3" at Santa Monica High School in California on June 28, 2019. The actor turns 31 on April 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Joe Keery attends the premiere of "Stranger Things 3" at Santa Monica High School in California on June 28, 2019. The actor turns 31 on April 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

April 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- French Roman Catholic St. Vincent de Paul in 1581

-- British novelist Anthony Trollope in 1815

-- French Gen. Philippe Petain in 1856

-- U.S. artist Willem de Kooning in 1904

-- Actor Shirley MacLaine in 1934 (age 89)

-- Actor Jill Ireland in 1936

-- Writer Sue Grafton in 1940

-- Singer/actor/filmmaker Barbra Streisand in 1942 (age 81)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley in 1942 (age 81)

-- Fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier in 1952 (age 71)

-- Actor Eric Bogosian in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Michael O'Keefe in 1955 (age 68)

-- Actor Cedric the Entertainer, born Cedric Antonio Kyles, in 1964 (age 59)

File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

-- Actor Rebecca Mader in 1977 (age 46)

-- Singer/TV personality Kelly Clarkson in 1982 (age 41)

-- Country singer Carly Pearce in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Joe Keery in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Jack Quaid in 1992 (age 31)

-- Singer/actor Jordan Fisher in 1994 (age 29)

-- Singer Kehlani Parrish in 1995 (age 28)

-- Tennis star Ashleigh Barty in 1996 (age 27)

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

