Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 24, 2023 / 10:05 AM

Ant Anstead celebrates 'two years of magic' with Renee Zellweger

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ant Anstead shared new photos on his two-year anniversary with his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger (pictured). Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Ant Anstead shared new photos on his two-year anniversary with his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger (pictured). Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Ant Anstead is celebrating "two years of magic" with girlfriend Renée Zellweger.

The 44-year-old television personality shared new photos Sunday on his two-year anniversary with Zellweger, 53.

Advertisement

One photo shows Anstead and Zellweger holding hands on a hike, while two other show the couple kissing.

"Two years of magic," Anstead captioned the post.

Anstead and Zellweger were first linked in June 2021 and made their relationship Instagram official that September.

Advertisement

Anstead was previously married to Flip or Flop star Christina Hall and has a 3-year-old son, Hudson, with Hall. He also has two children, daughter Amelie, 19, and son Archie, 16, with his first wife, Louise Storey.

Earlier this month, Anstead called Zellweger "the coolest human I know" while sharing a clip of the actress' music video for "Two Steps" with C.M. Talkington.

"Ren..... you are utterly brilliant!" Anstead wrote on Instagram. "A beautiful and talented genius! The most gorgeous and classy lady who continues to effortlessly tackle inspiring and cool projects in your stride! The coolest human I know. When an old friend called.... She answered and delivered!"

Anstead is known for hosting the British series For the Love of Cars and Wheeler Dealers. Zellweger most recently starred in the NBC miniseries The Thing About Pam.

Advertisement

Read More

Shakira to be honored at Billboard's first Latin Women in Music gala Caitlyn Jenner announces death of mom Esther: 'I am heartbroken' Drake Bell, wife Janet Von Schmeling headed for divorce What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Heartstopper' Season 2 coming to Netflix in August
TV // 4 minutes ago
'Heartstopper' Season 2 coming to Netflix in August
April 24 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a premiere date and behind-the-scenes video for "Heartstopper" Season 2.
Maria Menounos, husband Kevin Undergaro expecting baby girl
Entertainment News // 50 minutes ago
Maria Menounos, husband Kevin Undergaro expecting baby girl
April 24 (UPI) -- Maria Menounos and her husband, Kevin Undergaro, announced the sex of their unborn first child.
Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney celebrate Wrexham FC victory
Entertainment News // 55 minutes ago
Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney celebrate Wrexham FC victory
April 24 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds and Ryan McElhenney are celebrating after the soccer team they purchased advanced to a higher league.
Shakira to be honored at Billboard's first Latin Women in Music gala
Music // 1 hour ago
Shakira to be honored at Billboard's first Latin Women in Music gala
April 24 (UPI) -- Shakira will be named Woman of the Year at the first-ever Billboard Latin Women in Music gala.
Movie review: Disappointing 'Sisu' spoils pleasure of seeing Nazis' demise
Movies // 2 hours ago
Movie review: Disappointing 'Sisu' spoils pleasure of seeing Nazis' demise
LOS ANGELES, April 24 (UPI) -- "Sisu," in theaters Friday, delivers the graphic Nazi killing it promises, but ruins the fun with some other distasteful choices.
'Dancing with the Stars' judge Len Goodman dies at 78
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Dancing with the Stars' judge Len Goodman dies at 78
April 24 (UPI) -- Len Goodman, the popular judge on dance competiton shows "Strictly Come Dancing" and "Dancing with the Stars" has died.
Famous birthdays for April 24: Joe Keery, Barbra Streisand
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 24: Joe Keery, Barbra Streisand
April 24 (UPI) -- Actor Joe Keery turns 31 and singer/actor Barbra Streisand turns 81, among the famous birthdays for April 24.
Jake Foy on the rustic appeal of 'Ride:' Ranching can't be done on Zoom
TV // 14 hours ago
Jake Foy on the rustic appeal of 'Ride:' Ranching can't be done on Zoom
NEW YORK, April 23 (UPI) -- Jake Foy says he wanted to star in the contemporary Colorado-set drama, "Ride," because he loved the way of life the Sunday night Hallmark and Peacock show depicts.
NBCUniversal CEO steps down after investigation into 'inappropriate relationship'
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
NBCUniversal CEO steps down after investigation into 'inappropriate relationship'
April 23 (UPI) -- NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell agreed to resign from the company after an investigation into an "inappropriate relationship" he had with a female colleague on Sunday.
'Super Mario Bros.' tops the North American box office for 3rd weekend
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Super Mario Bros.' tops the North American box office for 3rd weekend
April 23 (UPI) -- "Super Mario Bros." is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $58.2 million in its third weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Eric Braeden thanks fans for support amid cancer battle
Eric Braeden thanks fans for support amid cancer battle
Jennifer Ehle: Opioid heiress on 'Dead Ringers' has no ethics
Jennifer Ehle: Opioid heiress on 'Dead Ringers' has no ethics
Famous birthdays for April 23: Valerie Bertinelli, John Oliver
Famous birthdays for April 23: Valerie Bertinelli, John Oliver
Caitlyn Jenner announces death of mom Esther: 'I am heartbroken'
Caitlyn Jenner announces death of mom Esther: 'I am heartbroken'
Chaz Bono: Transition 'completely coincided with' acting comeback
Chaz Bono: Transition 'completely coincided with' acting comeback
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement