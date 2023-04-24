1/5

Ant Anstead shared new photos on his two-year anniversary with his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger (pictured). Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Ant Anstead is celebrating "two years of magic" with girlfriend Renée Zellweger. The 44-year-old television personality shared new photos Sunday on his two-year anniversary with Zellweger, 53. Advertisement

One photo shows Anstead and Zellweger holding hands on a hike, while two other show the couple kissing.

"Two years of magic," Anstead captioned the post.

Anstead and Zellweger were first linked in June 2021 and made their relationship Instagram official that September.

Anstead was previously married to Flip or Flop star Christina Hall and has a 3-year-old son, Hudson, with Hall. He also has two children, daughter Amelie, 19, and son Archie, 16, with his first wife, Louise Storey.

Earlier this month, Anstead called Zellweger "the coolest human I know" while sharing a clip of the actress' music video for "Two Steps" with C.M. Talkington.

"Ren..... you are utterly brilliant!" Anstead wrote on Instagram. "A beautiful and talented genius! The most gorgeous and classy lady who continues to effortlessly tackle inspiring and cool projects in your stride! The coolest human I know. When an old friend called.... She answered and delivered!"

Anstead is known for hosting the British series For the Love of Cars and Wheeler Dealers. Zellweger most recently starred in the NBC miniseries The Thing About Pam.