April 22, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 22: Sherri Shepherd, Jack Nicholson

By UPI Staff
Sherri Shepherd arrives on the red carpet at the "Top Gun: Maverick" screening at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem in New York City on May 23. The actor turns 56 on April 21. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Sherri Shepherd arrives on the red carpet at the "Top Gun: Maverick" screening at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem in New York City on May 23. The actor turns 56 on April 21. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Spanish Queen Isabella I, who funded the first voyage of Christopher Columbus to the New World, in 1451

-- Pope Alexander VIII in 1610

-- British novelist Henry Fielding in 1707

-- German philosopher Immanuel Kant in 1724

-- Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, leader of Russia's 1917 Communist revolution, in 1870

File Photo by Bronks/Wikimedia

-- Novelist Vladimir Nabokov in 1899

-- Pioneer nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in 1904

-- Jazz bass player Charles Mingus in 1922

-- Painter Richard Diebenkorn in 1922

-- TV producer Aaron Spelling in 1923

-- Actress Charlotte Rae in 1926

-- Actor Estelle Harris in 1928

-- Singer Glen Campbell in 1936

-- Actor Jack Nicholson in 1937 (age 86)

File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI

-- Author Janet Evanovich in 1943 (age 80)

-- Businessman/balloon-flight record-setter Steve Fossett in 1944

-- Filmmaker John Waters in 1946 (age 77)

-- Rock guitarist/singer Peter Frampton in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor Marilyn Chambers in 1952

-- Actor Ryan Stiles in 1959 (age 64)

-- Comedian/TV host Byron Allen in 1961 (age 62)

File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI

-- Actor Chris Makepeace in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 1966 (age 57)

-- Actor Sherri Shepherd in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Amber Heard in 1986 (age 37)

-- Rapper Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Violet McGraw in 2011 (age 12)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Latest Headlines

Dolph Lundgren embraced lighthearted 'Best Man,' waiting for 'Drago' script
Movies // 10 hours ago
Dolph Lundgren embraced lighthearted 'Best Man,' waiting for 'Drago' script
LOS ANGELES, April 21 (UPI) -- Dolph Lundgren previews his new movie, "The Best Man," in theaters and video on demand Friday, and looks ahead to "Expendables 4," "Aquaman 2" and has hopes for a "Drago" spinoff.
H.E.R. signs on as producer for Broadway musical 'Here Lies Love'
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
H.E.R. signs on as producer for Broadway musical 'Here Lies Love'
April 21 (UPI) -- Gabriella Wilson, the artist known as H.E.R., will join the producers for the Broadway show "Here Lies Love" about Imelda Marcos' rise and fall.
Xdinary Heroes rock out in 'Freakin' Bad' music video teaser
Music // 12 hours ago
Xdinary Heroes rock out in 'Freakin' Bad' music video teaser
April 21 (UPI) -- K-pop rock group Xdinary Heroes released a preview of its music video for "Freakin' Bad," a song from its EP "Deadlock."
Dar Salim: 'Covenant' war film is about two men choosing to do the right thing
Movies // 12 hours ago
Dar Salim: 'Covenant' war film is about two men choosing to do the right thing
NEW YORK, April 21 (UPI) -- Dar Salim says he hopes his new film, "The Covenant," shines a light on the contributions that Afghan interpreters made in assisting and protecting U.S.-led coalition forces during the 20-year War in Afghanistan.
Caitlyn Jenner announces death of mom Esther: 'I am heartbroken'
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Caitlyn Jenner announces death of mom Esther: 'I am heartbroken'
April 21 (UPI) -- Olympic gold medalist and former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star Caitlyn Jenner paid tribute to mom Esther Jenner following her death at age 96.
John Legend, Justin Trudeau join Global Citizen Now lineup
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
John Legend, Justin Trudeau join Global Citizen Now lineup
April 21 (UPI) -- John Legend and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the Global Citizen Now summit, along with Katie Holmes, Gayle King, Busy Philipps and other stars.
Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan wish Jamie Foxx well after hospitalization
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan wish Jamie Foxx well after hospitalization
April 21 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx's condition is improving after he was hospitalized recently due to a "medical complication."
Kim Petras recruits Nicki Minaj for new song 'Alone'
Music // 14 hours ago
Kim Petras recruits Nicki Minaj for new song 'Alone'
April 21 (UPI) -- "Unholy" singer Kim Petras released the new single "Alone" with Nicki Minaj.
Chaz Bono: Transition 'completely coincided with' acting comeback
Movies // 22 hours ago
Chaz Bono: Transition 'completely coincided with' acting comeback
LOS ANGELES, April 21 (UPI) -- Chaz Bono explains how his transition also led him to rediscover his love of acting, especially horror movies like "Bury the Bride," premiering Saturday on Tubi.
Blink-182 to replace Frank Ocean as Coachella headliner
Music // 14 hours ago
Blink-182 to replace Frank Ocean as Coachella headliner
April 21 (UPI) -- Blink-182 confirmed they will perform at Coachella weekend two after Frank Ocean dropped out due to injury.
