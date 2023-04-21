H.E.R. signs on as producer for Broadway musical 'Here Lies Love'

1/5

H.E.R. arrives for the BET Awards n Los Angeles in June 2021. She is singing on as a producer for the Broadway musical "Here Lies Love" about the life of Imelda Marcos. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- H.E.R. is getting closer to an EGOT. The 25-year-old musician, born Gabriella Wilson, has signed on to be a producer for the Broadway music Here Lies Love. The immersive musical tells the story of former Philippines leader Imelda Marcos and her rise to power along with her subsequent fall. Wilson says she's excited to join the production, citing her ethnic background. Advertisement

"Filipinos are a global people," Wilson said on Twitter.

Her mother is Filipino while her father is African American.

"We come in all colors and build bridges across cultures. I am beyond excited to produce my first Broadway musical and forge a unique and meaningful partnership with Here Lies Love."

"Filipinos are a global people. We come in all colors and build bridges across cultures. I am beyond excited to produce my first Broadway musical and forge a unique and meaningful partnership with Here Lies Love." -@HERMusicx pic.twitter.com/rKCtHFOqTE— Here Lies Love (@HereLiesLoveBwy) April 21, 2023

Conceived by former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, Here Lies Love began as an album collaboration with Fatboy Slim. Byrne wrote lyrics and they combined talents on the music for the stage production. Here Lies Love provides theatergoers with an intimate experience as part of the show is set in a club where actors will interact with the audience.

The now 93-year-old Marcos was the first lady of the Philippines from 1965 to 1986. She and her late husband Ferdinand Marcos were alleged to have amassed a personal fortune of upwards of $5 billion, much of it pilfered from government funds.

When her lavish wardrobe was discovered upon her exile, she became an international symbol of greed and excess. Though Ferdinand died in Hawaii while the Marcos' were still living in exile, Imelda and her children eventually returned to the Philippines. Her son is now the country's president.

Wilson is one award away from the exclusive EGOT club. Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, and Whoopi Goldberg are among the other members. Wilson has already earned five Grammys. She won an Oscar for "Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah and an Emmy for We The People, the Outstanding Short Program in the children's and family category.

In a statement, Byrne said, "Thrilled to have H.E.R. as part of the team. See you dancing at the revolution!"

EGOT winners through the years

