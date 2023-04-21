Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 21, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 21: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Andie MacDowell

By UPI Staff
1/3
Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on January 5, 2020. The actor turns 40 on April 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on January 5, 2020. The actor turns 40 on April 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Russian ruler Catherine II -- "Catherine the Great" -- in 1729

-- German educator Friedrich Froebel, who established the concept of the kindergarten, in 1782

-- British novelist Charlotte Bronte in 1816

-- Naturalist/author John Muir in 1838

-- German sociologist Max Weber in 1864

-- Actor Anthony Quinn in 1915

-- British barrister/writer John Mortimer in 1923

-- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 1926

File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

-- Comedian/actor/director Elaine May in 1932 (age 91)

-- Actor/director Charles Grodin in 1935

-- Anti-death penalty advocate Sister Helen Prejean in 1939 (age 84)

-- Singer Iggy Pop in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor/singer Patti LuPone in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Tony Danza in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor Andie MacDowell in 1958 (age 65)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Singer Robert Smith in 1959 (age 64)

Advertisement

-- Comedian/actor Rob Riggle in 1970 (age 53)

-- Irish singer/songwriter Glen Hansard in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor James McAvoy in 1979 (age 44)

-- Broadcaster/former pro football quarterback Tony Romo in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor/TV personality Terrence J, born Terrence Jenkins, in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Robbie Amell in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Emma Tremblay in 2004 (age 19)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Read More

'The Way Home' star Evan Williams: Elliot is the bannerman for the Landry women 'Simulant' trailer: Robbie Amell, Jordana Brewster star in sci-fi thriller Nathan Lane, Zoe Lister-Jones filled in 'Beau' mysteries King Charles III supports researching royal family links to historic slave trade

Latest Headlines

'Ted Lasso' star Hannah Waddingham sets Apple TV+ Christmas special
TV // 11 hours ago
'Ted Lasso' star Hannah Waddingham sets Apple TV+ Christmas special
April 20 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Thursday that it has set the holiday special "Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas" featuring the "Ted Lasso" Emmy winner.
'Lessons in Chemistry' teaser introduces Brie Larson series at Apple TV+
TV // 12 hours ago
'Lessons in Chemistry' teaser introduces Brie Larson series at Apple TV+
April 20 (UPI) -- "Lessons in Chemistry," a new drama based on the Bonnie Garmus novel and starring Brie Larson, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Diplomat' star David Gyasi: People have lost the ability for real discourse
TV // 13 hours ago
'Diplomat' star David Gyasi: People have lost the ability for real discourse
NEW YORK, April 20 (UPI) -- David Gyasi says he hopes "The Diplomat" reminds people how to listen to and respectfully disagree with those espousing opposing views rather than simply ignoring them or trying to shut them down.
Missy Elliot, SWV among honorees for 2023 Black Music Honors
Music // 13 hours ago
Missy Elliot, SWV among honorees for 2023 Black Music Honors
April 20 (UPI) -- Missy Elliot, SWV, Jeffrey Osborne and Evelyn "Champagne" King to be recognized at Black Music Honors in May.
'Spider-Man' films, 'Venom' coming to Disney+
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Spider-Man' films, 'Venom' coming to Disney+
April 20 (UPI) -- The original "Spider-Man" trilogy, "The Amazing Spider-Man," "Spider-Man Homecoming" and "Venom" will start streaming on Disney+.
Jennifer Coolidge to be honored for comedy at MTV Movie & TV Awards
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Jennifer Coolidge to be honored for comedy at MTV Movie & TV Awards
April 20 (UPI) -- "The White Lotus" actress Jennifer Coolidge will receive the Comedic Genius Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in May.
'Industry': Kit Harington begins production on Season 3 of HBO series
TV // 14 hours ago
'Industry': Kit Harington begins production on Season 3 of HBO series
April 20 (UPI) -- Kit Harington, Myha'la Herrold, Harry Lawtey and the "Industry" cast have started production on Season 3 of the HBO series.
'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars': Jimbo, Jessica Wild among Season 8 cast
TV // 15 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars': Jimbo, Jessica Wild among Season 8 cast
April 20 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" will return for an eighth season in May on Paramount+.
'Lupin' Part 3 gets poster, October premiere date
TV // 16 hours ago
'Lupin' Part 3 gets poster, October premiere date
April 20 (UPI) -- "Lupin," a heist show starring Omar Sy, will return for a third season on Netflix in October.
'Doctor Who' photos introduce Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson as 15th Doctor, Ruby
TV // 16 hours ago
'Doctor Who' photos introduce Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson as 15th Doctor, Ruby
April 20 (UPI) -- Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson appear as the 15th Doctor and his companion Ruby in new photos from the BBC series "Doctor Who."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'The Tonight Show': Michelle Obama says Oprah Winfrey 'is who she appears to be'
'The Tonight Show': Michelle Obama says Oprah Winfrey 'is who she appears to be'
Mike Judge considers showing Beavis' mom, old Cornholio
Mike Judge considers showing Beavis' mom, old Cornholio
'Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood expecting fourth child
'Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood expecting fourth child
'Mrs. Davis' star Betty Gilpin shares her nun character's mistrust of technology
'Mrs. Davis' star Betty Gilpin shares her nun character's mistrust of technology
Famous birthdays for April 20: Miranda Kerr, Tan France
Famous birthdays for April 20: Miranda Kerr, Tan France
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement