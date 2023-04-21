Famous birthdays for April 21: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Andie MacDowell

April 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- Russian ruler Catherine II -- "Catherine the Great" -- in 1729
-- German educator Friedrich Froebel, who established the concept of the kindergarten, in 1782
-- British novelist Charlotte Bronte in 1816
-- Naturalist/author John Muir in 1838
-- German sociologist Max Weber in 1864
-- Actor Anthony Quinn in 1915
-- British barrister/writer John Mortimer in 1923
-- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 1926
-- Comedian/actor/director Elaine May in 1932 (age 91)
-- Actor/director Charles Grodin in 1935
-- Anti-death penalty advocate Sister Helen Prejean in 1939 (age 84)
-- Singer Iggy Pop in 1947 (age 76)
-- Actor/singer Patti LuPone in 1949 (age 74)
-- Actor Tony Danza in 1951 (age 72)
-- Actor Andie MacDowell in 1958 (age 65)
-- Singer Robert Smith in 1959 (age 64)
-- Comedian/actor Rob Riggle in 1970 (age 53)
-- Irish singer/songwriter Glen Hansard in 1970 (age 53)
-- Actor James McAvoy in 1979 (age 44)
-- Broadcaster/former pro football quarterback Tony Romo in 1980 (age 43)
-- Actor/TV personality Terrence J, born Terrence Jenkins, in 1982 (age 41)
-- Actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw in 1983 (age 40)
-- Actor Robbie Amell in 1988 (age 35)
-- Actor Emma Tremblay in 2004 (age 19)