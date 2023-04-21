Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 21, 2023 / 2:46 PM

Caitlyn Jenner announces death of mom Esther: 'I am heartbroken'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Caitlyn Jenner paid tribute to mom Esther Jenner following her death at age 96. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Caitlyn Jenner paid tribute to mom Esther Jenner following her death at age 96. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Caitlyn Jenner is mourning the death of her mother, Esther Jenner.

The Olympic gold medalist and former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star announced Friday that her mom died Thursday morning at age 96.

Advertisement

Jenner shared the news on Instagram alongside a tribute to her mom.

"I am heartbroken to announce my mom passed away yesterday morning, peacefully. Losing a mother is unique in the sense that she is the only person that loved me my entire life," Jenner captioned the post.

"I will miss her tremendously. She was a few weeks shy of 97 and lived a full life," she added. "Love you mom."

Esther Jenner appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2013 and also made appearances on Jenner's series I Am Cait and Untold: Caitlyn Jenner.

Advertisement

She voiced her love for Jenner in an interview with People in 2016 after Jenner came out as a transgender woman.

"It takes so much courage to do what she's doing," Esther Jenner said.

"I love her," she added. "And she's happy. That's all that matters."

Read More

Drake Bell, wife Janet Von Schmeling headed for divorce Ed Sheeran explores depression in 'Boat' single, music video John Legend, Justin Trudeau join Global Citizen Now lineup What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

John Legend, Justin Trudeau join Global Citizen Now lineup
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
John Legend, Justin Trudeau join Global Citizen Now lineup
April 21 (UPI) -- John Legend and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the Global Citizen Now summit, along with Katie Holmes, Gayle King, Busy Philipps and other stars.
Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan wish Jamie Foxx well after hospitalization
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan wish Jamie Foxx well after hospitalization
April 21 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx's condition is improving after he was hospitalized recently due to a "medical complication."
Kim Petras recruits Nicki Minaj for new song 'Alone'
Music // 1 hour ago
Kim Petras recruits Nicki Minaj for new song 'Alone'
April 21 (UPI) -- "Unholy" singer Kim Petras released the new single "Alone" with Nicki Minaj.
Chaz Bono: Transition 'completely coincided with' acting comeback
Movies // 9 hours ago
Chaz Bono: Transition 'completely coincided with' acting comeback
LOS ANGELES, April 21 (UPI) -- Chaz Bono explains how his transition also led him to rediscover his love of acting, especially horror movies like "Bury the Bride," premiering Saturday on Tubi.
Blink-182 to replace Frank Ocean as Coachella headliner
Music // 2 hours ago
Blink-182 to replace Frank Ocean as Coachella headliner
April 21 (UPI) -- Blink-182 confirmed they will perform at Coachella weekend two after Frank Ocean dropped out due to injury.
Drake Bell, wife Janet Von Schmeling headed for divorce
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Drake Bell, wife Janet Von Schmeling headed for divorce
April 21 (UPI) -- Drake Bell's estranged wife, Janet Von Shmeling, filed for divorce after the "Drake & Josh" actor was reported missing and was found.
'American Born Chinese' trailer: Teen friends unite to save the world
TV // 3 hours ago
'American Born Chinese' trailer: Teen friends unite to save the world
April 21 (UPI) -- Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan reunite for "American Born Chinese," a new Disney+ show.
Ed Sheeran explores depression in 'Boat' single, music video
Music // 3 hours ago
Ed Sheeran explores depression in 'Boat' single, music video
April 21 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran released a single and music video for "Boat," a new song from his album "Subtract."
The Kid Laroi releases new songs 'Where Does Your Spirit Go?,' 'What You Say'
Music // 4 hours ago
The Kid Laroi releases new songs 'Where Does Your Spirit Go?,' 'What You Say'
April 21 (UPI) -- The Kid Laroi released the single "Where Does Your Spirit Go?" and the song "What You Say" with YoungBoy NBA and Post Malone.
'1923' actor Brandon Sklenar joins Blake Lively in 'It Ends with Us'
Movies // 4 hours ago
'1923' actor Brandon Sklenar joins Blake Lively in 'It Ends with Us'
April 21 (UPI) -- Brandon Sklenar, who plays Spencer Dutton on "1923," will star with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in an adaptation of "It Ends with Us."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chaz Bono: Transition 'completely coincided with' acting comeback
Chaz Bono: Transition 'completely coincided with' acting comeback
'Little Richard: I Am Everything' director Lisa Cortés shows new side of rock icon
'Little Richard: I Am Everything' director Lisa Cortés shows new side of rock icon
'The Tonight Show': Michelle Obama says Oprah Winfrey 'is who she appears to be'
'The Tonight Show': Michelle Obama says Oprah Winfrey 'is who she appears to be'
Mike Judge considers showing Beavis' mom, old Cornholio
Mike Judge considers showing Beavis' mom, old Cornholio
'Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood expecting fourth child
'Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood expecting fourth child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement