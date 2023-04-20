Jennifer Coolidge to be honored for comedy at MTV Movie & TV Awards

1/5

Jennifer Coolidge will receive the Comedic Genius Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in May. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Jennifer Coolidge will be honored at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards. MTV announced Thursday that Coolidge, 61, will receive the Comedic Genius Award at the awards show in May. Advertisement

Coolidge is an actress and comedian known for such films as American Pie, Legally Blonde and Best in Show. She also played Tanya McQuoid in the first two seasons of the HBO series The White Lotus.

The Comedic Genius Award "honors actors who have made incomparable contributions to the world of comedy, providing a major influence through their work and transforming the genre at large."

Past recipients include Melissa McCarthy, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell and Jack Black.

We all already know she's an icon - and now @JENCOOLIDGE is being honored with the 2023 Comedic Genius Award! You don't want to miss the #MTVAwards Sunday, May 7 at 8p on @MTV!https://t.co/RVX7UN7Y9p— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) April 20, 2023

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place May 7 at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.

Drew Barrymore will host the ceremony.

Top Gun: Maverick leads the film nominees with six nominations, while The Last of Us and Stranger Things lead the TV categories.

