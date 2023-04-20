Trending
April 20, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 20: Miranda Kerr, Tan France

By UPI Staff
1/2
Miranda Kerr attends the ninth annual Breakthrough Prize Awards ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April 15. The model turns 40 on April 20. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
April 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Roman Catholic St. Rose of Lima in 1586

-- French Emperor Napoleon III in 1808

-- Sculptor Daniel Chester French in 1850

-- German dictator Adolf Hitler in 1889

-- Silent film comedian Harold Lloyd in 1893

-- Spanish surrealist painter Joan Miro in 1893

-- Musician Lionel Hampton in 1908

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens in 1920

-- Actor Nina Foch in 1924

-- Actor George Takei in 1937 (age 86)

-- Actor Ryan O'Neal in 1941 (age 82)

-- Steve Spurrier, football coach/1966 Heisman Trophy winner, in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Jessica Lange in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Veronica Cartwright in 1949 (age 74)

-- Singer Luther Vandross in 1951

-- Actor Clint Howard in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Crispin Glover in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Andy Serkis in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Shemar Moore in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Carmen Electra in 1972 (age 51)

-- Rapper Killer Mike, born Michael Render, in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Joey Lawrence in 1976 (age 47)

-- Model Miranda Kerr in 1983 (age 40)

-- Fashion designer/TV personality Tan France in 1983 (age 40)

