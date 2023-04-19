Famous birthdays for April 19: Ali Wong, Simu Liu

Ali Wong attends the annual Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in California on July 31, 2019. The actor turns 41 on April 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:

-- Statesman Roger Sherman, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, in 1721

-- First lady Lucretia Garfield in 1832

-- Music patron Augustus Juilliard in 1836

-- Actor Hugh O'Brian in 1925

-- Actor Jayne Mansfield in 1933

-- Actor Dudley Moore in 1935

-- Actor Elinor Donahue in 1937 (age 86)

-- Actor Tim Curry in 1946 (age 77)

-- Auto racer Al Unser Jr. in 1962 (age 61)

-- Record producer Marion Hugh "Suge" Knight Jr. in 1965 (age 58)

-- Singer Dar Williams in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Ashley Judd in 1968 (age 55)

-- Television personality Jesse James in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor James Franco in 1978 (age 45)

-- TV personality/businesswoman Joanna Gaines in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Kate Hudson in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Hayden Christensen in 1981 (age 42)

-- Comedian Ali Wong in 1982 (age 41)

-- WNBA star Candace Parker in 1986 (age 37)

-- Tennis player Maria Sharapova in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Simu Liu in 1989 (age 34)