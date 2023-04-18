Trending
April 18, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 18: Conan O'Brien, Eric McCormack

By UPI Staff
Conan O'Brien arrives on the red carpet for the 2023 Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor gala evening in Washington, D.C., on March 19. The comedian turns 60 on April 18. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
Conan O'Brien arrives on the red carpet for the 2023 Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor gala evening in Washington, D.C., on March 19. The comedian turns 60 on April 18. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

April 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Italian Duchess Lucrezia Borgia in 1480

-- Lawyer Clarence Darrow in 1857

-- Musician Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown in 1924

-- Actor Barbara Hale in 1922

-- Actor Hayley Mills in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor James Woods in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Rick Moranis in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Eric Roberts in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor Jane Leeves in 1961 (age 62)

-- Talk show host Conan O'Brien in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Eric McCormack in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Maria Bello in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor David Tennant in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Melissa Joan Hart in 1976 (age 47)

-- TV personality Kourtney Kardashian in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor America Ferrera in 1984 (age 39)

File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Actor Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Vanessa Kirby in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Britt Robertson in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Chloe Bennet in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Moises Arias in 1994 (age 29)

-- Actor Virginia Gardner in 1995 (age 28)

