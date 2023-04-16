Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 16, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 16: Chance the Rapper, Sadie Sink

By UPI Staff
Chance the Rapper arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 21, 2019. The musician turns 30 on April 16. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Chance the Rapper arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 21, 2019. The musician turns 30 on April 16. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

April 16 (UPI) -- Those born this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Artist Élisabeth Vigée Le Brun in 1755

-- French writer Anatole France in 1844

-- Aviation pioneer Wilbur Wright in 1867

-- Movie legend Charlie Chaplin in 1889

-- Writer Kingsley Amis in 1922

-- Composer/conductor Henry Mancini in 1924

-- Pope Benedict XVI in 1927

-- Football Hall of fame member Dick "Night Train" Lane in 1927

-- Jazz flutist Herbie Mann in 1930

-- Singer Bobby Vinton in 1935 (age 88)

-- Singer Dusty Springfield in 1939

-- Danish Queen Margrethe II in 1940 (age 83)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1947 (age 76)

-- NFL coach Bill Belichick in 1952 (age 71)

-- Actor Ellen Barkin in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Jon Cryer in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Martin Lawrence in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Peter Billingsley in 1971 (age 52)

-- Tejeno singer Selena Quintanilla in 1971

-- Singer Akon, born Aliaume Damala Badara Akon Thiam, in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor/MMA fighter Gina Carano in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Claire Foy in 1984 (age 39)

-- Chance the Rapper, born Chancellor Jonathan Bennett, in 1993 (age 30)

-- Mirai Nagasu, first female figure skater to land a triple axel at the Olympics, in 1993 (age 30)

-- Actor Anya Taylor-Joy in 1996 (age 27)

-- Actor Sadie Sink in 2002 (age 21)

