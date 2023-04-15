Advertisement
April 15, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 15: Chris Stapleton, Maisie Williams

By UPI Staff
Chris Stapleton performs the national anthem before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on February 12. The country singer turns 45 on April 15. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Chris Stapleton performs the national anthem before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on February 12. The country singer turns 45 on April 15. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Italian painter/inventor Leonardo da Vinci in 1452

-- British polar explorer James Clark Ross in 1800

-- Distiller Joseph E. Seagram in 1841

-- Author Henry James in 1843

-- Former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev in 1894

File Photo by Gary Haynes/UPI

-- Singer Bessie Smith in 1894

-- Actor Marian Jordan in 1898

-- Artist Arshile Gorky in 1904

-- Former North Korean leader Kim Il Sung in 1912

-- Businessman Alfred S. Bloomingdale in 1916

-- Harold Washington, the first black mayor of Chicago, in 1922

-- Country singer Roy Clark in 1933

-- Actor Elizabeth Montgomery in 1933

-- Actor Claudia Cardinale in 1938 (age 85)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Musician Dave Edmunds in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Amy Wright in 1950 (age 73)

-- Newspaper columnist Heloise Cruse Evans in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor Emma Thompson in 1959 (age 64)

-- Belgium King Philippe in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Danny Pino in 1974 (age 49)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Country singer Chris Stapleton in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Luke Evans in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Seth Rogen in 1982 (age 41)

-- Singer/actor Ester Dean in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Samira Wiley in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Emma Watson in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Cody Christian in 1995 (age 28)

-- Actor Maisie Williams in 1997 (age 26)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

