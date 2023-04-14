Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 14, 2023 / 12:45 PM

Shonda Rhimes to receive special BAFTA Award at NYC event

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Shonda Rhimes arrives in the press room with her award at the 44th International Emmy Awards in New York City in November 2016. She'll be honored with a special BAFTA Award at a ceremony in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Shonda Rhimes arrives in the press room with her award at the 44th International Emmy Awards in New York City in November 2016. She'll be honored with a special BAFTA Award at a ceremony in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Shonda Rhimes' Netflix juggernaut Bridgerton is set in the United Kingdom as is its prequel Queen Charlotte. So it makes perfect sense that the British Academy of Film and Television Arts would honor the television pioneer for her work in television.

BAFTA announced Friday that Rhimes would receive a special award at an event in New York City. It's the first in-person award handed out by BAFTA in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Rhimes "built the foundation and platform to launch global careers," said BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar.

She started her TV career out at ABC, eventually launching the long-running hit series Grey's Anatomy as well as Private Practice, Scandal, and How to Get Away With Murder.

The latter two shows were groundbreaking as they were the first successful TV dramas to center around a Black female character. Rhimes was also the first woman to achieve the 100-episode mark with three different shows -- Scandal, Grey's and Private Practice.

Advertisement

Shondaland signed a deal with Netflix in 2017, reportedly worth $100M. It paid off with the very first series, Bridgerton, which set viewing records from its debut in December 2020. It has been renewed for a third and fourth season.

A six-episode prequel, Queen Charlotte, begins on May 4.

Advertisement

Rhimes will participate in a fireside chat and a cocktail reception at the event which happens on May 3.

"Shonda's trailblazing work has captured our hearts and inspired audiences around the world," BAFTA North America Board Chair Kathryn Busby told Deadline. "We are honored to be presenting a BAFTA mask to such a deeply respected and admired artist."

Read More

ABC orders Season 20 of 'Grey's Anatomy' 'Bridgerton' spinoff introduces India Amarteifo as young Queen Charlotte 'Bridgerton' adds 3 to cast, begins production on Season 3

Latest Headlines

Alanis Morissette releases cover of 'Yellowjackets' theme song
Music // 46 minutes ago
Alanis Morissette releases cover of 'Yellowjackets' theme song
April 14 (UPI) -- Alanis Morissette released a new version of "No Return," the theme song for the Showtime series "Yellowjackets."
Ryan Seacrest says goodbye to 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'
TV // 1 hour ago
Ryan Seacrest says goodbye to 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'
April 14 (UPI) -- Ryan Seacrest got emotional during his final episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan."
Alex Borstein: 'Maisel' will be remembered for its funny, feisty females
TV // 1 hour ago
Alex Borstein: 'Maisel' will be remembered for its funny, feisty females
NEW YORK, April 14 (UPI) -- Alex Borstein says she hopes her Prime Video comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" -- which kicks off its fifth and final season Friday -- has changed the television landscape in its "own little, small way" forever.
Natalie Merchant releases 'Keep Your Courage,' first all-new album in 9 years
Music // 2 hours ago
Natalie Merchant releases 'Keep Your Courage,' first all-new album in 9 years
April 14 (UPI) -- Natalie Merchant released "Keep Your Courage," her first album of all-new music in nine years.
'Happiness for Beginners' photos introduce Ellie Kemper, Luke Grimes rom-com
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Happiness for Beginners' photos introduce Ellie Kemper, Luke Grimes rom-com
April 14 (UPI) -- "Happiness for Beginners," a new film starring "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" actress Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes, is coming to Netflix.
Kelly Clarkson's album 'Chemistry' to drop on June 23
Music // 3 hours ago
Kelly Clarkson's album 'Chemistry' to drop on June 23
April 14 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson has announced a release date for her 10th album "Chemistry."
Toni Collette on turning down Bridget Jones role: 'I have no regrets'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Toni Collette on turning down Bridget Jones role: 'I have no regrets'
April 14 (UPI) -- "Hereditary" actress Toni Collette confirmed she passed on Renée Zellweger's role in "Bridget Jones's Diary."
Post Malone returns with 'Chemical' single, music video
Music // 3 hours ago
Post Malone returns with 'Chemical' single, music video
April 14 (UPI) -- Post Malone released a single and music video for "Chemical," his first new song of 2023.
Reese Witherspoon attends 'Last Thing He Told Me' premiere after divorce news
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Reese Witherspoon attends 'Last Thing He Told Me' premiere after divorce news
April 14 (UPI) -- Reese Witherspoon made her first public appearance following news of her split from her husband, Jim Toth.
Roots MC Black Thought releases 'Glorious Game' with El Michels Affair
Music // 4 hours ago
Roots MC Black Thought releases 'Glorious Game' with El Michels Affair
April 14 (UPI) -- Roots MC Black Thought may spend his evenings as part of "The Tonight Show" house band but he's putting his downtime to good use with a new album.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Corinne Foxx says father Jamie Foxx recovering from 'medical complication'
Corinne Foxx says father Jamie Foxx recovering from 'medical complication'
'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown engaged to David Woolley
'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown engaged to David Woolley
'Queen Cleopatra' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates new docuseries
'Queen Cleopatra' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates new docuseries
Kiana Madeira, Ross Butler found 'Perfect Addiction' physically, emotionally challenging
Kiana Madeira, Ross Butler found 'Perfect Addiction' physically, emotionally challenging
Famous birthdays for April 14: Adrien Brody, Sarah Michelle Gellar
Famous birthdays for April 14: Adrien Brody, Sarah Michelle Gellar
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement