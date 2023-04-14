Shonda Rhimes to receive special BAFTA Award at NYC event

1/5

Shonda Rhimes arrives in the press room with her award at the 44th International Emmy Awards in New York City in November 2016. She'll be honored with a special BAFTA Award at a ceremony in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Shonda Rhimes' Netflix juggernaut Bridgerton is set in the United Kingdom as is its prequel Queen Charlotte. So it makes perfect sense that the British Academy of Film and Television Arts would honor the television pioneer for her work in television. BAFTA announced Friday that Rhimes would receive a special award at an event in New York City. It's the first in-person award handed out by BAFTA in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic. Advertisement

Rhimes "built the foundation and platform to launch global careers," said BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar.

She started her TV career out at ABC, eventually launching the long-running hit series Grey's Anatomy as well as Private Practice, Scandal, and How to Get Away With Murder.

The latter two shows were groundbreaking as they were the first successful TV dramas to center around a Black female character. Rhimes was also the first woman to achieve the 100-episode mark with three different shows -- Scandal, Grey's and Private Practice.

Shondaland signed a deal with Netflix in 2017, reportedly worth $100M. It paid off with the very first series, Bridgerton, which set viewing records from its debut in December 2020. It has been renewed for a third and fourth season.

A six-episode prequel, Queen Charlotte, begins on May 4.

Rhimes will participate in a fireside chat and a cocktail reception at the event which happens on May 3.

"Shonda's trailblazing work has captured our hearts and inspired audiences around the world," BAFTA North America Board Chair Kathryn Busby told Deadline. "We are honored to be presenting a BAFTA mask to such a deeply respected and admired artist."