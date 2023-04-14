Trending
April 14, 2023 / 3:00 AM / Updated April 14, 2019 at 9:10 AM

Famous birthdays for April 14: Adrien Brody, Sarah Michelle Gellar

By UPI Staff
Adrien Brody attends the Global Gift Gala in Tokyo on December 5. The actor turns 50 on April 14. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
April 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Dutch physicist Christiaan Huygens, founder of the wave theory of light, in 1629

-- Anne Sullivan, the "miracle worker" who taught a blind and deaf Helen Keller, in 1866

-- English historian Arnold Toynbee in 1889

-- Haitian dictator Francois "Papa Doc" Duvalier in 1907

-- Actor Rod Steiger in 1925

-- Actor Bradford Dillman in 1930

-- Country singer Loretta Lynn in 1932

-- Writer Erich von Daniken in 1935 (age 88)

-- Crusading New York police detective Frank Serpico in 1936 (age 87)

-- Actor Julie Christie in 1940 (age 83)

-- Pete Rose, former baseball star and manager, in 1941 (age 82)

-- Actor Peter Capaldi in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Robert Carlyle in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Anthony Michael Hall in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Adrien Brody in 1973 (age 50)

-- Rapper Da Brat, born Shawntae Harris, in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Rob McElhenney in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Chris Wood in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Graham Phillips in 1993 (age 30)

-- Actor Abigail Breslin in 1996 (age 27)

