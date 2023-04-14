Famous birthdays for April 14: Adrien Brody, Sarah Michelle Gellar

Adrien Brody attends the Global Gift Gala in Tokyo on December 5. The actor turns 50 on April 14. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:

-- Dutch physicist Christiaan Huygens, founder of the wave theory of light, in 1629

-- Anne Sullivan, the "miracle worker" who taught a blind and deaf Helen Keller, in 1866

-- English historian Arnold Toynbee in 1889

-- Haitian dictator Francois "Papa Doc" Duvalier in 1907

-- Actor Rod Steiger in 1925

-- Actor Bradford Dillman in 1930

-- Country singer Loretta Lynn in 1932

-- Writer Erich von Daniken in 1935 (age 88)

-- Crusading New York police detective Frank Serpico in 1936 (age 87)

-- Actor Julie Christie in 1940 (age 83)

-- Pete Rose, former baseball star and manager, in 1941 (age 82)

-- Actor Peter Capaldi in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Robert Carlyle in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Anthony Michael Hall in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Adrien Brody in 1973 (age 50)

-- Rapper Da Brat, born Shawntae Harris, in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Rob McElhenney in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Chris Wood in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Graham Phillips in 1993 (age 30)

-- Actor Abigail Breslin in 1996 (age 27)