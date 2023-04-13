Trending
April 13, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 13: Garry Kasparov, Al Green

By UPI Staff
Chess Grand Master Garry Kasparov watches the first game of exhibition at the Saint Louis Chess Club on August 29, 2019. Kasparov turns 60 on April 13. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Chess Grand Master Garry Kasparov watches the first game of exhibition at the Saint Louis Chess Club on August 29, 2019. Kasparov turns 60 on April 13. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- British anti-government conspirator Guy Fawkes in 1570

-- Thomas Jefferson, third president of the United States, in 1743

-- Frank Woolworth, founder of the five-and-dime stores, in 1852

-- Outlaw Butch Cassidy in 1866

-- Novelist Nella Larsen in 1891

-- Alfred Butts, inventor of the game Scrabble, in 1899

-- Irish playwright Samuel Beckett in 1906

-- Author Eudora Welty in 1909

-- Atheist activist Madalyn Murray O'Hair in 1919

-- Actor Lyle Waggoner in 1935

File Photo courtesy of ABC Studios/Wikimedia Commons

-- Irish poet Seamus Heaney in 1939

-- Actor Paul Sorvino in 1939

-- Composer Bill Conti in 1942 (age 81)

-- Actor Tony Dow in 1945

-- Singer Al Green in 1946 (age 77)

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

-- Author/critic Christopher Hitchens in 1949

-- Actor Ron Perlman in 1950 (age 73)

-- Singer Peabo Bryson in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor Peter Davison in 1951 (age 72)

-- Max Weinberg, band leader/Bruce Springsteen drummer, in 1951 (age 62)

File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

-- Chess champion Garry Kasparov in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Caroline Rhea in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Rick Schroder in 1970 (age 53)

-- Singer Aaron Lewis in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Jonathan Brandis in 1976

-- Actor Glenn Howerton in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Allison Williams in 1988 (age 35)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

