Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 13, 2023 / 1:14 PM

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown engaged to David Woolley

By Annie Martin

April 13 (UPI) -- Sister Wives star Christine Brown is engaged to be married.

The 50-year-old television personality announced her engagement to her boyfriend, David Woolley, on Thursday.

Advertisement

Brown shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with her new fiancé. Her engagement ring can be seen on her left hand.

"We're engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I'm so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife," she captioned the post.

Brown went public with her relationship with Woolley on Valentine's Day in February.

"I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner," she said on Instagram at the time.

Brown was previously in a polygamous marriage with Kody Brown, who had three other wives: Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown). Brown announced her split from Kody Brown in November 2021 after 25 years together.

Advertisement

Brown has six children with Kody Brown: Mykelti, Aspyn, Ysabel, Paedon, Gwendlyn and Truely.

Kody Brown has also split from Meri Brown and Janelle Brown. He remains married to Robyn Brown, his legal wife.

Janelle Brown was among those to congratulate Brown and Woolley in the comments of Brown's post, writing, "Hurray!!!"

Brown and her family came to fame on the TLC reality series Sister Wives, which completed its 17th season in January.

Read More

'Yellowstone' stars Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison confirm romance with kiss Kamala Harris to appear April 20 on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' 'Queer Eye' star Tan France expecting second child What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Lainey Wilson, Hardy and Kane Brown top nominees for ACM Awards
Music // 34 minutes ago
Lainey Wilson, Hardy and Kane Brown top nominees for ACM Awards
April 13 (UPI) -- Hardy tops all nominees for the Academy of Country Music Awards, followed by Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown and Miranda Lambert.
'Never Have I Ever' to return for final season in June
TV // 37 minutes ago
'Never Have I Ever' to return for final season in June
April 13 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a teaser and premiere date for Season 4 of "Never Have I Ever," a comedy-drama co-created by Mindy Kaling.
'Queer Eye' star Tan France expecting second child
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Queer Eye' star Tan France expecting second child
April 13 (UPI) -- "Queer Eye" star Tan France and his husband, Rob France, are expecting their second child via surrogate.
'Young Royals' stars begin production on Season 3
TV // 1 hour ago
'Young Royals' stars begin production on Season 3
April 13 (UPI) -- Netflix shared photos and a video from the set of the third and final season of "Young Royals."
Celine Dion releases new track 'Love Again' in wake of illness
Music // 1 hour ago
Celine Dion releases new track 'Love Again' in wake of illness
April 13 (UPI) -- Celine Dion has released a new track, "Love Again" the title track to an upcoming rom-com starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Kamala Harris to appear April 20 on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Kamala Harris to appear April 20 on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
April 13 (UPI) -- Vice president Kamala Harris will give an interview on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in April.
Cannes Film Festival: Wes Anderson, Catherine Breillat, Martin Scorsese films among lineup
Movies // 3 hours ago
Cannes Film Festival: Wes Anderson, Catherine Breillat, Martin Scorsese films among lineup
April 13 (UPI) -- Wes Anderson, Catherine Breillat, Martin Scorsese, Todd Haynes and other directors will have films screen at the Cannes Film Festival in May.
'Just For Laughs': Ali Wong, Jonathan Van Ness added to lineup
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Just For Laughs': Ali Wong, Jonathan Van Ness added to lineup
April 13 (UPI) -- Ali Wong, Jonathan Van Ness and Anthony Jeselnick are heading to the "Just for Laughs" fest in Montreal.
'Yellowstone' stars Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison confirm romance with kiss
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Yellowstone' stars Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison confirm romance with kiss
April 13 (UPI) -- Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison, who play Walker and Laramie on "Yellowstone," confirmed dating rumors with a new photo.
Coachella: Blink-182 to reunite, James Blake added to lineup
Music // 3 hours ago
Coachella: Blink-182 to reunite, James Blake added to lineup
April 13 (UPI) -- The original members of Blink-182 will reunite for the first time in nine years on the Coachella stage.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Corinne Foxx says father Jamie Foxx recovering from 'medical complication'
Corinne Foxx says father Jamie Foxx recovering from 'medical complication'
'Queen Cleopatra' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates new docuseries
'Queen Cleopatra' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates new docuseries
Ally Sheedy character takes 'Single Drunk' daughter personally
Ally Sheedy character takes 'Single Drunk' daughter personally
New 'Big Bang Theory,' 'Conjuring' shows coming to HBO Max
New 'Big Bang Theory,' 'Conjuring' shows coming to HBO Max
'Yellowstone' stars Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison confirm romance with kiss
'Yellowstone' stars Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison confirm romance with kiss
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement