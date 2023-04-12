Trending
Entertainment News
April 12, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 12: Retta, Saoirse Ronan

By UPI Staff
Retta from "Good Girls" arrives on the red carpet at the NBC Midseason New York press junket at Four Seasons Hotel New York on January 23, 2020. The actor turns 53 on April 12. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Retta from "Good Girls" arrives on the red carpet at the NBC Midseason New York press junket at Four Seasons Hotel New York on January 23, 2020. The actor turns 53 on April 12. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- U.S. statesman Henry Clay in 1777

-- Opera singer Lily Pons in 1898

-- Author Beverly Cleary in 1916

-- Actor/dancer Ann Miller in 1923

-- Singer Tiny Tim in 1932

-- Opera singer Montserrat Caballé in 1933

-- Jazz keyboard player Herbie Hancock in 1940 (age 83)

-- Former South African President Jacob Zuma in 1942 (age 81)

-- Actor Ed O'Neill in 1946 (age 77)

-- Author Tom Clancy in 1947

-- Entertainer David Letterman in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Dan Lauria in 1947 (age 76)

-- Writer Scott Turow in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor/singer David Cassidy in 1950

-- Musician Pat Travers in 1954 (age 69)

-- Writer Jon Krakauer in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Andy Garcia in 1956 (age 67)

-- Country singer Vince Gill in 1957 (age 66)

-- Actor Retta, born Marietta Sirleaf, in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Shannen Doherty in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Christina Moore in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Riley Smith in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Claire Danes in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Jennifer Morrison in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor/model Brooklyn Decker in 1987 (age 36)

-- Singer Brendon Urie in 1987 (age 36)

-- Country singer Jessie James Decker in 1988 (age 35)

-- Rapper Travis Mills in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Saoirse Ronan in 1994 (age 29)

