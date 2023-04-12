Famous birthdays for April 12: Retta, Saoirse Ronan

April 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- U.S. statesman Henry Clay in 1777
-- Opera singer Lily Pons in 1898
-- Author Beverly Cleary in 1916
-- Actor/dancer Ann Miller in 1923
-- Singer Tiny Tim in 1932
-- Opera singer Montserrat Caballé in 1933
-- Jazz keyboard player Herbie Hancock in 1940 (age 83)
-- Former South African President Jacob Zuma in 1942 (age 81)
-- Actor Ed O'Neill in 1946 (age 77)
-- Author Tom Clancy in 1947
-- Entertainer David Letterman in 1947 (age 76)
-- Actor Dan Lauria in 1947 (age 76)
-- Writer Scott Turow in 1949 (age 74)
-- Actor/singer David Cassidy in 1950
-- Musician Pat Travers in 1954 (age 69)
-- Writer Jon Krakauer in 1954 (age 69)
-- Actor Andy Garcia in 1956 (age 67)
-- Country singer Vince Gill in 1957 (age 66)
-- Actor Retta, born Marietta Sirleaf, in 1970 (age 53)
-- Actor Shannen Doherty in 1971 (age 52)
-- Actor Christina Moore in 1973 (age 50)
-- Actor Riley Smith in 1978 (age 45)
-- Actor Claire Danes in 1979 (age 44)
-- Actor Jennifer Morrison in 1979 (age 44)
-- Actor/model Brooklyn Decker in 1987 (age 36)
-- Singer Brendon Urie in 1987 (age 36)
-- Country singer Jessie James Decker in 1988 (age 35)
-- Rapper Travis Mills in 1989 (age 34)
-- Actor Saoirse Ronan in 1994 (age 29)